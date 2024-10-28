Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF (No. 1) visit Atlanta United (No. 9) on Saturday night, looking to complete a clean sweep in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.

If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

Fresh off a 2-1 victory , Inter Miami are one win away from meeting Orlando City SC (No. 4) or Charlotte FC (No. 5) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Atlanta force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 9 at Chase Stadium.

Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9

Eastern Conference No. 9 Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)

Thanks to Brad Guzan, Atlanta only suffered a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami in Game 1. The former USMNT goalkeeper made eight saves, robbing the hosts on several grade-A looks.

Guzan might need to produce another heroic match, with Atlanta facing a win-or-you're-out scenario. Same for Saba Lobjanidze, who's scored four times in three matches against Inter Miami this year.