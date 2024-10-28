Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami: How to watch, stream Round One Game 2

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF (No. 1) visit Atlanta United (No. 9) on Saturday night, looking to complete a clean sweep in their Round One Best-of-3 Series.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Fresh off a 2-1 victory, Inter Miami are one win away from meeting Orlando City SC (No. 4) or Charlotte FC (No. 5) in an Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 23 or 24. Should Atlanta force a Game 3, the series decider will be played on Nov. 9 at Chase Stadium.
If a Round One match is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 9
- Regular season: 40 points (10W-14L-10D)
Thanks to Brad Guzan, Atlanta only suffered a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami in Game 1. The former USMNT goalkeeper made eight saves, robbing the hosts on several grade-A looks.
Guzan might need to produce another heroic match, with Atlanta facing a win-or-you're-out scenario. Same for Saba Lobjanidze, who's scored four times in three matches against Inter Miami this year.
After a Decision Day miracle and Wild Card upset, will the clock strike midnight on Atlanta's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs run? Either way, upwards of 70,000 fans are expected as the Supporters' Shield champions come to town.
- Seed: Eastern Conference No. 1
- Regular season: 74 points (22W-4L-8D)
Inter Miami took care of business in Game 1, getting goals from Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba. Lionel Messi also notched an assist and attempted a match-high nine shots.
Now, Tata Martino's side will look to find another gear and avoid a pressure-packed Game 3. They won a league-high 11 road matches this season, part of setting the MLS single-season points record (74).
If Inter Miami advance, they're only two more playoff victories away from hosting MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7. All along, they're hoping to become the eighth MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double winners in league history.