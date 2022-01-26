Atlanta United start 2022 preseason with 2-0 win over Georgia Storm

Atlanta United began their first preseason under head coach Gonzalo Pineda on a positive note, notching a 2-0 victory Tuesday over local semi-professional team Georgia Storm at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.
The goals were scored by homegrown forwards Tyler Wolff and Jackson Conway, as ATLUTD played two separate 30-minute halves with rotated lineups.
First-choice players like goalkeeper Brad Guzan, center back Alan Franco and winger Luiz Araujo were all available. Though six Atlanta players are away on international duty, including center back Miles Robinson and forward Josef Martinez, while midfielder Ezequiel Barco (permission to be away from team) and midfielder Marcelino Moreno (foot injury) were among those who didn't feature.
Atlanta continue their preseason preparations when facing local NPSL side Georgia Revolution on Jan. 30, a scrimmage held on the University of Georgia’s campus. They’ll also head to Mexico in February for two scrimmages, then face USL Championship side Birmingham Legion on Feb. 20.
The Five Stripes begin their 2022 MLS campaign Feb. 27 when hosting Sporting Kansas City. It will be Pineda’s first full year at the helm after joining last August from his time as a Seattle Sounders FC assistant coach.