Atlanta United start 2022 preseason with 2-0 win over Georgia Storm

Atlanta continue their preseason preparations when facing local NPSL side Georgia Revolution on Jan. 30, a scrimmage held on the University of Georgia’s campus. They’ll also head to Mexico in February for two scrimmages, then face USL Championship side ​​Birmingham Legion on Feb. 20.

The Five Stripes begin their 2022 MLS campaign Feb. 27 when hosting Sporting Kansas City. It will be Pineda’s first full year at the helm after joining last August from his time as a Seattle Sounders FC assistant coach.