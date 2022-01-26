Atlanta United start 2022 preseason with 2-0 win over Georgia Storm

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United began their first preseason under head coach Gonzalo Pineda on a positive note, notching a 2-0 victory Tuesday over local semi-professional team Georgia Storm at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.

The goals were scored by homegrown forwards Tyler Wolff and Jackson Conway, as ATLUTD played two separate 30-minute halves with rotated lineups.

First-choice players like goalkeeper Brad Guzan, center back Alan Franco and winger Luiz Araujo were all available. Though six Atlanta players are away on international duty, including center back Miles Robinson and forward Josef Martinez, while midfielder Ezequiel Barco (permission to be away from team) and midfielder Marcelino Moreno (foot injury) were among those who didn't feature.

Atlanta continue their preseason preparations when facing local NPSL side Georgia Revolution on Jan. 30, a scrimmage held on the University of Georgia’s campus. They’ll also head to Mexico in February for two scrimmages, then face USL Championship side ​​Birmingham Legion on Feb. 20.

The Five Stripes begin their 2022 MLS campaign Feb. 27 when hosting Sporting Kansas City. It will be Pineda’s first full year at the helm after joining last August from his time as a Seattle Sounders FC assistant coach.

Atlanta United FC

Related Stories

Reports: Atlanta United eyeing Luca Martinez of Rosario Central
Reports: Ezequiel Barco joining River Plate on loan from Atlanta United
What to call Atlanta United-Charlotte FC rivalry? Darren Eales offers his idea
More News
More News
What to expect from the USMNT vs. El Salvador and beyond in winter World Cup Qualifiers
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What to expect from the USMNT vs. El Salvador and beyond in winter World Cup Qualifiers
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina draws comparison to Gianluigi Buffon

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina draws comparison to Gianluigi Buffon
Atlanta United start 2022 preseason with 2-0 win over Georgia Storm

Atlanta United start 2022 preseason with 2-0 win over Georgia Storm
eMLS League Series 2 Qualifying streams for January 26

eMLS League Series 2 Qualifying streams for January 26
Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg
Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Honduras vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
More News
Video
Video
Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
1:53:15

Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
More Video