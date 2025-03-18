Atlanta United's Miguel Almirón fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 4 of the 2025 season.
Almirón fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón for violating the Simulation-Embellishment Policy in the 41st and 81st minutes of Atlanta’s match against Inter Miami CF on March 16.
Flores fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati defender Gilberto Flores an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 83rd minute of Cincinnati’s match against Charlotte FC on March 15.
Amundsen fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew defender Malte Amundsen an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of Columbus’ match against San Diego FC on March 15.
Kelsy fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy in the 90+ minute of Portland’s match against the LA Galaxy on March 16.
Alba fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba an undisclosed amount for violating the hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy in the 45+ minute of Miami’s match against Atlanta United on March 16. This is Alba’s second violation of the policy this season.