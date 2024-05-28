Atlanta United's Brad Guzan fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Disciplinary Committee Decision

Brad Guzan - Atlanta United - reaction
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four fines after Matchday 16 of the 2024 season.

Guzan fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Atlanta’s match against LAFC on May 25.

Atuesta fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 81st minute of LAFC’s match against Atlanta United on May 25.

Bakrar fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC forward Mounsef Bakrar for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the third minute of New York City’s match against the New England Revolution on May 25.

Klauss fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined St. Louis CITY SC forward João Klauss for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 50th minute of St. Louis’ match against Seattle Sounders FC on May 25.

