Atlanta United's and Toronto FC's next coach? Here are 11 candidates

As usual, we've looked past anyone currently holding a managerial job, but have included some folks employed as an assistant or reserve team boss. And as usual, variety is the spice of our recommendations. We have coaches with big club experience and we have guys still looking for their first job in charge of a first team. There are Americans and foreign coaches alike. Some of the suggestions have deep MLS connections, while others have none. What they all have in common is a résumé worth checking out.