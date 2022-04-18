Atlanta United kicks off Greener Goals Week of Service

Trees Atlanta on April 23

On Saturday, April 23, the same group of students alongside Atlanta United associates, will volunteer with Trees Atlanta on a forest restoration project to help promote a healthy plant community and sustainable forest.

This will be the first of many volunteer events that Atlanta United and Trees Atlanta will partner on while the team wears the Forest Kit over the next two seasons. The goal is to plant up to 1,000 trees throughout the Atlanta area as a part of the club’s commitment to environmental sustainability.