Atlanta United eliminate Inter Miami from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Jonathan Sigal

Atlanta United have completed arguably the most stunning upset in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history, eliminating Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF with Saturday's 3-2 victory at Chase Stadium.

Atlanta rode a first-half brace from striker Jamal Thiaré and a 76th-minute winner from midfielder Bartosz Slisz, sealing Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series. In turn, they've booked an Eastern Conference Semifinal at Orlando City SC after the November international break.

Inter Miami opened the scoring via midfielder Matías Rojas and equalized through Lionel Messi's 65th-minute header. But they couldn't force a penalty-kick shootout and were repeatedly stymied by goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who made seven saves.

Atlanta are the Eastern Conference No. 9 seed and finished 34 points below Inter Miami, whose 74-point regular-season haul set an MLS record. Messi & Co. were looking to become the eighth-ever team to win a Supporters' Shield-MLS Cup double.

  • 17' - MIA - Matías Rojas | WATCH
  • 19' - ATL - Jamal Thiaré | WATCH
  • 21' - ATL - Jamal Thiaré | WATCH
  • 65' - MIA - Lionel Messi | WATCH
  • 76' - ATL - Bartosz Slisz | WATCH

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami fell short of their own lofty expectations, failing to end their record-setting season by winning MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7. For all they accomplished during Lionel Messi's first full MLS season, severe disappointment lingers. Conversely, Atlanta are euphoric. The Five Stripes, who qualified via a Decision Day miracle, are three wins away from winning their second MLS Cup title (first since 2018).
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Shortly after Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami a lifeline, Bartosz Slisz rose highest to stun the hosts.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Yet again, Brad Guzan gave Inter Miami nightmares. He finished this Round One series with 16 saves across three matches.

  • MIA: End of season
  • ATL: Sunday, Nov. 24 at Orlando City SC | 3:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | Eastern Conference Semifinals
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami's MLS Cup dream dashed by Atlanta: "It hurts pretty bad"
Orlando City clear path to MLS Cup: "We don't want to stop here"
New York City FC book historic Hudson River Derby
