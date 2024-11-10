Atlanta United eliminate Inter Miami from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Atlanta United have completed arguably the most stunning upset in Audi MLS Cup Playoffs history, eliminating Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF with Saturday's 3-2 victory at Chase Stadium.

Atlanta rode a first-half brace from striker Jamal Thiaré and a 76th-minute winner from midfielder Bartosz Slisz, sealing Game 3 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series. In turn, they've booked an Eastern Conference Semifinal at Orlando City SC after the November international break.

Inter Miami opened the scoring via midfielder Matías Rojas and equalized through Lionel Messi's 65th-minute header. But they couldn't force a penalty-kick shootout and were repeatedly stymied by goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who made seven saves.