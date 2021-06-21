Atlanta United condemn racial abuse directed at Anton Walkes on social media

Atlanta United have condemned racial abuse directed at defender Anton Walkes on social media following a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union Sunday.

Walkes received hateful comments on Instagram on Sunday, prompting this response from the club.

“Atlanta United does not tolerate hateful or racist language or behavior in any form, at any time. The disgusting comments directed at Anton Walkes on Instagram were made through an anonymous, non-affiliated account and are unacceptable regardless of the source. Our club stands with Anton, and will continue to be aggressive in our fight against discrimination.”

Advertising

The racial abuse came hours after Atlanta, and every MLS club, celebrated Juneteenth. At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta native Bernice King, the CEO of the King Center and daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, was the Golden Spike Hitter.

The English-born Walkes, who scored a go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute against the Union, has previously detailed his experience with racism on Atlanta United’s Spiked’d Up podcast, along with forward JJ Williams.

Atlanta United FC Anton Walkes

Advertising

Related Stories

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 8
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England Revolution steal the show in Week 8
Turner goes supernova, Glesnes with a thunderbolt and more from Week 8

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 8 
Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC

Bruce Arena hails Matt Turner after "remarkable" performance vs. NYCFC
MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser

MLS legend Landon Donovan joins English third tier side as strategic adviser
New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner named Week 8 MLS Player of the Week
New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8

New England Revolution Goalkeeper Matt Turner Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 8
Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 8's action
More News
Video
Video
Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
26:05

Columbus Crew Bids Adieu to First Soccer-Specific Stadium in the U.S.
Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
1:18

Week 8 is BACK with BANGERS - Vote for Goal of the Week
Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
4:55

Did Miami's Ryan Shawcross deserve red? Should Atlanta have had a penalty?
Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
4:05

Final game at Historic Crew Stadium, Austin FC's inaugural home game, golazo in Atlanta
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.