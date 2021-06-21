Atlanta United condemn racial abuse directed at Anton Walkes on social media

Atlanta United have condemned racial abuse directed at defender Anton Walkes on social media following a 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union Sunday.
Walkes received hateful comments on Instagram on Sunday, prompting this response from the club.
“Atlanta United does not tolerate hateful or racist language or behavior in any form, at any time. The disgusting comments directed at Anton Walkes on Instagram were made through an anonymous, non-affiliated account and are unacceptable regardless of the source. Our club stands with Anton, and will continue to be aggressive in our fight against discrimination.”
The racial abuse came hours after Atlanta, and every MLS club, celebrated Juneteenth. At Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta native Bernice King, the CEO of the King Center and daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, was the Golden Spike Hitter.
The English-born Walkes, who scored a go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute against the Union, has previously detailed his experience with racism on Atlanta United’s Spiked’d Up podcast, along with forward JJ Williams.