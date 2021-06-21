Juneteenth

MLS celebrates Juneteenth: See the best supporter tifos and tributes this weekend

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Back from the international break, Major League Soccer, its clubs and fans celebrated Juneteenth, commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States, with tifos, banners and special pre-game ceremonies throughout the league over the weekend.

At Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Bernice King, the Atlanta native, CEO of the King Center and daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, was the Golden Spike Hitter ahead of the Atlanta United-Philadelphia Union match.

At Banc of California Stadium Saturday night, Ziggy Marley, the son of reggae icon Bob Marley and Rita Marley, was on hand to watch the unfurling of a tifo featuring his soccer-loving dad.

The 3252 also got in on the festivities with this banner.

LAFC Juneteenth banner

At every game across the weekend, the Black National anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" was performed, including at Red Bull Arena where Anastasia McCleskey gave a special halftime performance.

In Portland, Timbers fans displayed a tifo reading "Break Every Chain," while some supporters lifted scarves over his heads denouncing racism.

Timbers fan Juneteenth scarf

LA Galaxy supporters displayed this Juneteenth banner.

LA Galaxy fan Juneteenth banner

MLS and Black Players for Change collaborated with Indianapolis-based artist Israel Solomon to create special Juneteenth jerseys, worn by each player this weekend. Those jerseys were accompanied by a Solomon-created limited-edition box that were auctioned off post-match. The proceeds from those auctions will go to local Black charities and organizations selected with input from members of Black Players for Change.

Julian Gressel Juneteenth jersey
Why Juneteenth matters — by Michael Lahoud
New mini-pitch in Harlem as part of Juneteenth celebration
Art and sport combine for education and celebration on Juneteenth

Turner goes supernova, Glesnes with a thunderbolt and more from Week 8
Turner goes supernova, Glesnes with a thunderbolt and more from Week 8
