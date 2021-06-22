Atlanta United coach Gabriel Heinze suspended Wednesday vs. NYCFC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze will be suspended for his team's upcoming road matchup with New York City FC on Wednesday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) due to yellow card accumulation, the club announced in a Tuesday release.

Heinze will still travel with the team to Red Bull Arena, but will not be on the sidelines for the match, with assistant coach Mariano Toedtli serving as his replacement on the sideline. Heinze won't be permitted in the stadium tunnel or the locker room until after the game concludes.

Atlanta's first-year coach picked up his third yellow card in the 46th minute of last week’s 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union, when Heinze touched a Union player while they exchanged words on the sidelines. Heinze had previously been issued yellow cards in Atlanta's games against the the New England Revolution on May 1 and the Seattle Sounders on May 23.

The news means the Fives Stripes will be operating without their coach as they look to get back in the win column coming off two consecutive 2-2 draws that saw them relinquish two-goal leads. Atlanta United are currently 2W-1L-5D, giving them 11 points from eight matches and leaving them ninth on the Eastern Conference table heading into Wednesday's match.

Atlanta United FC

Advertising

Related Stories

MLS projected lineups - Week 9
What your club is wearing for MLS Week 9
Player Availability Report

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Minnesota United to donate almost $200,000 to local organizations

Minnesota United to donate almost $200,000 to local organizations
"Ready to get to work": New Houston Dynamo FC owner Ted Segal hits the ground running

"Ready to get to work": New Houston Dynamo FC owner Ted Segal hits the ground running
MLS Fantasy Week 9 positional rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

MLS Fantasy Week 9 positional rankings
Houston Dynamo sign defender Teenage Hadebe, ink Tim Parker to new contract
Transfer Tracker

Houston Dynamo sign defender Teenage Hadebe, ink Tim Parker to new contract
Atlanta United coach Gabriel Heinze suspended Wednesday vs. NYCFC

Atlanta United coach Gabriel Heinze suspended Wednesday vs. NYCFC
Dike and Wondo: Orlando vs. San Jose gives generational glimpse at US forwards

Dike and Wondo: Orlando vs. San Jose gives generational glimpse at US forwards
More News
Video
Video
Brian Schmetzer Provides a Jordan Morris Update
2:02

Brian Schmetzer Provides a Jordan Morris Update
Brian Schmetzer: Underrated Coach? Plus, The Keys to Sounders Success
5:00

Brian Schmetzer: Underrated Coach? Plus, The Keys to Sounders Success
Why Seattle Sounders are so Successful & Brian Schmetzer’s Burner Account!? 
34:51

Why Seattle Sounders are so Successful & Brian Schmetzer’s Burner Account!? 
MLS Power Rankings: Week 8 (Top 10 Analysis)
53:19

MLS Power Rankings: Week 8 (Top 10 Analysis)
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.