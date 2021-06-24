Recap: New York City FC 1, Atlanta United 0

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi 's 69th-minute goal was enough to seal a rather straightforward win for New York City FC as they topped Atlanta United 1-0 at Red Bull Stadium on Wednesday evening.

NYCFC outshot Atlanta 18-6 on the night with seven shots on target to Atlanta's three, picking up a midweek victory to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta found themselves under duress as early as the fourth minute when Jesus Medina got on the other end of a nice through ball, but was denied a finish by Brad Guzan. While NYCFC controlled much of the opening 25 minutes, Atlanta began to grow in to the match and saw their first chance of the night in the 28th, as Erik Lopez was stopped by Sean Johnson after being fed an opportunity by George Bello.

A possible turning point came early in the second half as Keaton Parks entered Atlanta's scoring area with little resistance and appeared to have been taken down in the box. Despite shouts of a penalty by NYCFC, Video Assistant Referee Jose Carlos Rivero ruled that there was no foul committed and play would continue without a review, but it served as a warning sign for an Atlanta side that was looking for their first league win of the season away from home.

However, Video Review did come into play in the 56th minute as a dangerous challenge by Lopez on Andres Jasson resulted in a yellow card. After a trip to the monitor by Ismail Elfath to determine if the challenge deserved a red card, it was determined that it would remain a yellow-card offense.

NYCFC looked as if they'd finally find the net with 30 minutes remaining, but back-to-back chances by Maxi Moralez and Valentin Castellanos went begging thanks to a key save by Guzan and an Atlanta defensive clearance. Moments later, Johnson stopped an on-target free kick attempt from Ezequiel Barco.

But the opener finally came for NYCFC in the 69th minute. Parks delivered a ball to Castellanos, whose perfectly-timed pass was put home by Tajouri-Shradi to make it a 1-0 contest.

Castellanos nearly made it 2-0 with just over 15 minutes to go following a poor giveaway by Anton Walkes, and almost made good on another chance in the 84th with Guzan pulled out of his net before being denied by the woodwork.