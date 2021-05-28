Atlanta United and Paul McDonough mutually agree to part ways 

Atlanta United and vice president of soccer operations Paul McDonough have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Friday.
The news follows the announcement from MLS that McDonough has been suspended through the end of the 2022 MLS season as part of sanctions against Inter Miami CF for violating salary budget and roster guidelines during the 2020 season. McDonough, who rejoined Atlanta in January, was Inter Miami’s COO and Sporting Director at the time of the infractions.
The statement from Atlanta follows below:
Effective May 27, 2021, Atlanta United and Paul McDonough, vice president of soccer operations, mutually agreed to part ways. A search for his successor is underway and McDonough’s duties will be handled on an interim basis by team president/CEO, Darren Eales.