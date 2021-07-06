Atlanta United acquire Amar Sejdic in trade with CF Montréal

Atlanta's central midfield depth has gotten light as the season went on. Emerson Hyndman is out for the season with an ACL injury, Mo Adams just made his first start of the season after an injury of his own, Franco Ibarra has missed a few weeks and Matheus Rossetto has played just two minutes this year.

“We were happy with Amar’s work, but we received an offer from Atlanta that we accepted after discussing it internally," Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. "We made this decision mostly because we have a lot of players in this position, including young players that are progressing well and we don’t want to slow their momentum. It’s important to also note that Amar’s contract is ending at the end of the 2021 season with an option for next year. We thank Amar for the last three years with us and wish him good luck in his career.”