Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan shakes off Inter Miami: "It was WWE style"

He made 18 saves during their Round One Best-of-3 Series with Inter Miami CF, helping the Eastern Conference No. 9 seed eliminate the Supporters' Shield champions in stunning fashion.

But the moment that's generated the most social-media buzz? When the 40-year-old goalkeeper, after Lionel Messi scored a header in Game 3, was shoved into the net by Leonardo Campana and jawed with Luis Suárez while tangled in the netting.

“I turn around," Guzan said on the Major League Journeymen podcast. "[Messi] then grabs the ball out of my arms … and I get shoved. And as I get shoved, I turn around, like, 'Who the hell is shoving me?' So I turn around, and I fall into the net. And I'm thinking, don't put your arms in the net because then you're never going to get out. Right? The velcro from your gloves. You're going to be face-first in the net.