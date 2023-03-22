Arsenal's Matt Turner: USMNT would be "grateful to have" Folarin Balogun

The US men’s national team are mere hours away from Friday’s visit to Grenada, the first of this international window’s two Concacaf Nations League matches, their first competitive action since the FIFA 2022 World Cup .

It’s a different sort of competition that has many of their supporters aflame on social media, however: The recruiting battle for Folarin Balogun.

Balogun watch

The 21-year-old Arsenal striker is lighting up Ligue 1 during his season-long loan at Stade Reims. His 17 goals are tied for third in the French top flight’s golden boot race and though he’s long been part of England’s youth national teams, he was born in New York and remains eligible to represent the United States (as well as Nigeria, via his family heritage).

The plot thickened when Balogun was left out of England’s senior squad this month, a snub that some speculate prompted an Instagram post bearing the phrase “In life, go where your [sic] appreciated.” Then he dropped out of their Under-21s camp due to injury. And on Wednesday he posted photos on Instagram that appeared to be taken in Orlando, an hour or so away from the USMNT’s current training base and the site of Monday’s CNL match vs. El Salvador. The photos, it should be stressed, have not been verified as being taken this week.

“With Flo, all I'll say is there's been, there is, open dialogue with him and his team,” said interim USMNT coach Anthony Hudson when releasing his roster last week. “And that dialogue is continuing, and that's all I can say on that one.”

As circumstantial as all this may be – and no one in the US camp has suggested Balogun paid or will pay them a visit – it’s underlined the excitement around the hope of him even considering a change of allegiance.

“I've spoken to Flo, we obviously had most of our preseason together,” USMNT and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner said during a Wednesday media availability from the Yanks’ hotel outside Orlando. “And I knew going into it that he had some roots in the US, so him and I developed a relationship pretty quickly. And yeah, that's pretty much the extent of it. We check in on each other here and there.