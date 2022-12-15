Argentina vs. France: How to watch & stream, preview of 2022 World Cup Final

It started with 32 countries, but now the 2022 FIFA World Cup is down to Argentina and France – who meet in Sunday's grand finale for soccer's ultimate prize.

Argentina have also lost three finals: at Uruguay 1930 (against Uruguay), Italy 1990 (against West Germany) and Brazil 2014 (against Germany). France have also lost one final: at Germany 2006 (against Italy).

Les Bleus are defending champs, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Russia en route to their second title, following their 1998 triumph on home soil. La Albiceleste also once took advantage of hosting the tournament, winning the 1978 World Cup, before hoisting the trophy eight years later behind Diego Maradona's legendary performance at Mexico 1986.

A battle between two two-time World Cup champions, Argentina and France will each look to add a third star to their badge.

After a disastrous 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia to begin the competition, Argentina found their footing to defeat both Mexico and Poland and reach the knockout stages as Group C winners.

From there, they dispatched Australia in the Round of 16 by a 2-1 scoreline, but needed a penalty shootout (4-3) to advance against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Their 3-0 semifinal rout of Croatia was arguably their most convincing performance of the tournament, with Lionel Messi putting in an inspiring display against the 2018 runner-ups.

As expected, Messi has been La Albiceleste's talisman in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who's recently been linked to a move to Inter Miami CF, leads the tournament in several categories: goals (5), assists (3), shots (27), shots on target (14), expected goals (4.75) and fouls drawn (20). He's also won the most Man of the Match awards (4). At 35 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has confirmed that Sunday's final will be his last World Cup game.