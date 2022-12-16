Who is reffing the World Cup Final between Argentina and France? 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ismail Elfath

© Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) will have strong representation as the final places are determined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

PRO refs in World Cup Final

Sunday's marquee final between Argentina and France (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo) will be overseen by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, though four PRO officials are in various roles for the international game’s biggest match.

  • Ismail Elfath: 4th official
  • Katy Nesbitt: 5th official
  • Kyle Atkins: Offside VAR
  • Corey Parker: Standby AVAR

Elfath is a two-time MLS Referee of the Year award winner (2020, ‘22). While in Qatar, Elfath has been the center ref for Croatia vs. Japan (Round of 16), Cameroon vs. Brazil (group stage) and Portugal vs. Ghana (group stage).

Nesbit (2020) and Parker (2015, ‘17) are both MLS Assistant Referee of the Year award winners, while Nesbitt is part of a pioneering list of female officials who are the first women to officiate in a men’s World Cup.

PRO refs in World Cup third-place game

Saturday’s third-place match between Croatia and Morocco (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo) will be overseen by Qatar referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim. But his crew includes one PRO official.

  • Armando Villarreal: Support VAR

Referees for World Cup knockout games are selected by FIFA, taking their performance and expertise into consideration.

World Cup

Related Stories

Argentina vs. France: Who has the edge in marquee World Cup Final?
Lionel Messi's moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new peak in legendary career
Argentina vs. France: How to watch & stream, preview of 2022 World Cup Final
More News
More News
Who is reffing the World Cup Final between Argentina and France? 

Who is reffing the World Cup Final between Argentina and France? 
Argentina vs. France: Who has the edge in marquee World Cup Final?

Argentina vs. France: Who has the edge in marquee World Cup Final?
Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy
Transfer Tracker

Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy
2023 MLS Transactions

2023 MLS Transactions
Insider notebook: Toronto reinforce defense, Orlando & Portland look for strikers
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Insider notebook: Toronto reinforce defense, Orlando & Portland look for strikers
Lionel Messi's moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new peak in legendary career
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi's moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new peak in legendary career
More News
Video
Video
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
10:50

REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
0:35

Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
More Video