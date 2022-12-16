Who is reffing the World Cup Final between Argentina and France? 

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) will have strong representation as the final places are determined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

PRO refs in World Cup Final

Sunday's marquee final between Argentina and France (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo) will be overseen by Polish referee Szymon Marciniak, though four PRO officials are in various roles for the international game’s biggest match.

Ismail Elfath: 4th official

Katy Nesbitt: 5th official

Kyle Atkins: Offside VAR

Corey Parker: Standby AVAR

Elfath is a two-time MLS Referee of the Year award winner (2020, ‘22). While in Qatar, Elfath has been the center ref for Croatia vs. Japan (Round of 16), Cameroon vs. Brazil (group stage) and Portugal vs. Ghana (group stage).

Nesbit (2020) and Parker (2015, ‘17) are both MLS Assistant Referee of the Year award winners, while Nesbitt is part of a pioneering list of female officials who are the first women to officiate in a men’s World Cup.

PRO refs in World Cup third-place game

Saturday’s third-place match between Croatia and Morocco (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo) will be overseen by Qatar referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim. But his crew includes one PRO official.

Armando Villarreal: Support VAR