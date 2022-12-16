Argentina vs. France: Who has the edge in marquee World Cup Final?

It took a few twists and turns to get there (hello Morocco, Croatia and, to a lesser extent, Japan), but in the end, the FIFA 2022 World Cup Final has set up as many expected: Two traditional heavyweights battling it out for a chance at eternal glory.

It’s in those margins that we’ll try to decipher who’s more likely to lift their third-ever World Cup trophy.

But as vanquished tournament favorites Brazil, England, Spain and Portugal can all attest, the difference between winning and losing at this level is razor-thin.

Both were in the top three of BetMGM’s pre-tournament odds to win it all. Both have won two World Cups (Les Bleus are the defending champions, while La Albiceleste last won in 1986). Plus both feature transcendent superstars in France’s Kylian Mbappe (arguably the best player in the world at the moment) and Argentina’s Lionel Messi (arguably the best player of all time).

When France and Argentina kick off Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar (10 am ET | FOX, Telemundo), the two giants of international soccer will have more in common than not, including their top-class pedigree.

Since 1970, 28 teams have played in a men's World Cup final. 26 of those have been Germany, Argentina, France, Brazil, Italy and the Netherlands.

With apologies to the tactics experts and analytics gurus of the world, any analysis of this match has to start with the teams’ best players.

But it’s not just the counting stats that give the two top-billing. It’s how they’ve achieved them. Timely goals, individual moments of brilliance, making their teammates look better – Messi and Mbappe have done it all, practically matching each other highlight for highlight along the way.

Messi (five goals, three assists) and Mbappe (five goals, two assists) have both been that good, sitting in first and second place, respectively, for the World Cup’s Golden Boot award (awarded to the player with the most goals, using assists as a tiebreaker).

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for most goals at this World Cup 👀 Never before have two club teammates finished 1-2 in the World Cup Golden Boot race. pic.twitter.com/dFcP0xuszZ

Head says Mbappe has the edge, as he’s scored 31 more club goals than Messi since the start of the 2021 club season and three more non-penalty goals at this World Cup. Plus, at age 23 – 12 years younger than Messi – he should on paper have more energy to be involved in meaningful buildup and, possibly related, has dominated Messi 1.51 to 0.83 in goal-creating actions per 90 at the tournament, according to FBref.

Heart says Messi is on a predestined path to cement his status as the greatest player of all time on Sunday. He’s seeing and completing passes that by all rights shouldn’t exist, scoring penalty after penalty with cold-blooded efficiency, and playing with an overall emotional intensity that we’ve rarely seen from the usually stoic No. 10 – even getting in multiple arguments with Dutch players and coaches after the final whistle of Argentina’s tense 2-2 penalty kick win over the Netherlands.