Argentina vs. Colombia: How to watch, stream Copa América final

Argentina can defend their Copa América title on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, but they'll have to get through a challenging Colombian team playing their first final in 23 years.
How to watch & stream
- USA: FOX, TUDN, Univision
- Canada: TSN, RDS
When
- Sunday, July 14 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina are back in the Copa América final. They look to win their third straight major tournament after capturing the 2021 Copa América and 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Argentina clinched a spot in the final after eliminating Canada, a 2-0 victory that featured Messi's first goal of the tournament. After years of tournament heartbreak, Colombia advanced by beating Uruguay 1-0 in a feisty semifinal clash.
- Semifinal: 2-0 vs. Canada
- Quarterfinal: 1-1 vs. Ecuador (4-2 PKs)
- Group Stage: 1st place, Group A
Messi (leg) may have missed Argentina's final group match but has returned for the knockout rounds. He scored his 109th international goal against Canada, becoming the second-highest-scoring player in men's international soccer.
It was a convincing result for the Argentines, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez posted another shutout. Manchester City forward Julián Álvarez also opened the scoring.
A final is nothing new for Argentina, but can they capture a 16th Copa América title?
- Semifinal: 1-0 vs. Uruguay
- Quarterfinal: 5-0 vs. Panama
- Group Stage: 1st place, Group D
Colombia have enjoyed some great moments since their last Copa América final, but none have presented the opportunity of Sunday night, their first final since 2001.
After finishing first in Group D, the Colombians dominated Panama in the quarterfinal and pushed past Uruguay in the semifinal, despite clashes breaking out between supporters and players following the match. That's all in addition to a first-half red card to right back Daniel Muñoz, who will miss the final.
A young hero 10 summers ago at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, James Rodriguez will have a chance to lead his nation back to Copa América glory. Remarkably, Nestor Lozano's team is 28 matches unbeaten.