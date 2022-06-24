Arena: New England Revolution pursuing "goalscorer" during summer transfer window

The New England Revolution ’s offense could get a boost during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, as hinted at by head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena during his weekly radio interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub .

Despite those outgoing moves, the record-setting 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners have still scored the fourth-most goals in MLS (27) heading into Week 16. And they’ve already brought in Buchanan’s functional replacement in U22 Initiative winger Dylan Borrero , a dynamic Colombian who came from Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro.

The Revolution are one of the league’s most interesting teams before the midseason window opens July 7 and runs through Aug. 4. They’ve transferred out a reported $24 million worth of players in recent windows, including Canadian international winger Tajon Buchanan to Belgium’s Club Brugge last winter and Polish international striker Adam Buksa to France’s RC Lens this month.

“​​We have a lot of guys that'll get goals and the transfer window's coming up,” Arena said on the Zolak & Bertrand show. “We might bring in a goalscorer as well. I think there's a lot of positives ahead and hopefully we can stay healthy and have a good second half of the year.”

A striker could arrive next after Buksa’s departure, which created a Designated Player spot to fill alongside forward Gustavo Bou and midfielder Carles Gil, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Should that indeed be the direction New England pursue, they’ll be hoping for a similar connection that Borrero and Bou have struck up.

“Gustavo’s playing the role as a big brother kind of with Dylan, and that's good to see,” Arena said. “I think each game they've gotten better, and Dylan has responded quite well to the move here and dealing with MLS and our team and all that, so it's been real positive.”

As the Revolution plot transfer moves this summer, they’re carrying an eight-game unbeaten streak into Sunday's cross-continent trip vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) that caps the weekend. Arena expects their offense to keep clicking, well before any additions arrive.

“[Nearly] very game we've played without Adam, we've scored two goals,” said Arena, with Buksa garnering a reported $10 million fee. “Not that I'm pleased about that. I'd still rather have Adam here, but our team is scoring goals in different ways and hopefully other players pick up the slack.”

As for other comings and goings, New England bid farewell to US men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Turner last weekend as he joins Arsenal in the English Premier League. His replacement is Serbian international Djorjde Petrovic, who already has three league matches under his belt.