Are Austin FC for real? Or have scheduling "gifts" created a false impression?

The defensive angle was further raised by Matt Doyle, wondering if defensive midfielder Daniel Pereira , the No. 1 pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, can handle the responsibilities of a deep-lying role when Alex Ring and Sebastian Driussi drift forward. In turn, an offseason addition from Colombia could need to answer the call.

“They need Jhojan Valencia to be really good and they need those center backs to be really good,” Doyle said. “I like what I’ve seen of Kipp Keller thus far, I thought that [Julio] Cascante looks a lot better through two games than he ever has before in MLS. Neither of those guys can really run. They still have a flagrant lack of speed in central defense. So I think it’s more likely than not they will be in the playoff race, but I think you’re rushing things if you’re guaranteeing that.”