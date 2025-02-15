Antigua vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Seattle Sounders FC commence their bid to win a second Concacaf Champions Cup title with a Round One Leg 1 fixture at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday evening.
How to watch and stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: ViX
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Pensativo | Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Seattle host Leg 2 at Lumen Field on Feb. 26. The aggregate winner advances to the Round of 16 against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, who have already advanced via a 7-0 aggregate Round One victory over Haitian side Real Hope.
Ten MLS clubs are participating in the 27-team continental tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match final will be held on June 1.
Antigua qualified via their semifinal appearance in the 2024 Concacaf Central American Cup.
They are off to a hot start in Guatemala's Liga Nacional, winning five of their first eight matches with a league-leading 16 points.
Seattle remain MLS's only modern-day CCC champion, lifting the 2022 title over Mexico's Pumas UNAM. That accomplishment retroactively clinched a spot in this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.
That leaves the Sounders' core roster, ranging from goalkeeper Stefan Frei to striker Jordan Morris, well-versed in CCC matches. But there are also new faces, with USMNT veterans Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola arriving via offseason trades with FC Dallas.
Seattle might have to play this Leg 1 fixture without DP midfielder Albert Rusnák (10g/16a in 2024), who was sidelined for the club's final preseason match with a quad injury.