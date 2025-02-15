Antigua vs. Seattle Sounders: How to watch, stream 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Seattle Sounders FC commence their bid to win a second Concacaf Champions Cup title with a Round One Leg 1 fixture at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday evening.

How to watch and stream

English: FS2

FS2 Spanish: ViX

When

Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Where

Estadio Pensativo | Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala

Seattle host Leg 2 at Lumen Field on Feb. 26. The aggregate winner advances to the Round of 16 against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul, who have already advanced via a 7-0 aggregate Round One victory over Haitian side Real Hope.