Andrés Perea loaned to NYCFC from Philadelphia Union

New York City FC have acquired midfielder Andrés Perea on loan from the Philadelphia Union through the end of the 2023 MLS season, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Friday.

In exchange for the 22-year-old, Philadelphia have received $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 2024 season.

Perea, capped once by the US men’s national team, joined Philadelphia this past offseason in a trade from Orlando City SC and signed a new long-term contract. But he’s played just 146 league minutes since the move, scoring once in eight games (one start) under Union head coach Jim Curtin.

"We’re excited to have Andrés join the club on a loan for the remainder of the season. Andrés will bring additional depth and options to our midfield as we begin a busy period of the season," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a press release.