Andrés Perea loaned to NYCFC from Philadelphia Union

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan
- NYC receive: Andrés Perea
- PHI receive: $300K GAM
New York City FC have acquired midfielder Andrés Perea on loan from the Philadelphia Union through the end of the 2023 MLS season, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Friday.
In exchange for the 22-year-old, Philadelphia have received $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 2024 season.
Perea, capped once by the US men’s national team, joined Philadelphia this past offseason in a trade from Orlando City SC and signed a new long-term contract. But he’s played just 146 league minutes since the move, scoring once in eight games (one start) under Union head coach Jim Curtin.
"We’re excited to have Andrés join the club on a loan for the remainder of the season. Andrés will bring additional depth and options to our midfield as we begin a busy period of the season," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a press release.
"He is a young and talented player who has already accumulated a lot of professional experience, both in MLS and abroad, and has a bright future ahead of him. We’re looking forward to integrating him into our group as we push towards the playoffs.’’
Perea joins an NYCFC midfield group that includes James Sands, Justin Haak and Alfredo Morales. He follows striker Mounsef Bakrar and defender Birk Risa as summertime signings, with more moves expected before the Secondary Transfer Window closes on Aug. 2.
As Perea seeks more minutes in New York, the Union’s midfield still boasts serious depth. He’s also Philadelphia's second outbound intra-league loan of the summer after sending center back Brandan Craig to Austin FC.
NYCFC and Philadelphia have met in the last two Eastern Conference Finals, leading to an MLS Cup 2021 title for the former club and an MLS Cup 2022 runner-spot for the latter club.
