Andre Blake plays the villain as Philadelphia Union escape GEODIS Park opener with a point

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Andre Blake put on the black cowboy hat in Music City and played the villain to the vast majority of the 30,109 fans at GEODIS Park as Nashville SC debuted their new stadium on Sunday.

The Jamaica international and reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year needed the help of his post a couple times, including a deft fingertip save to push a shot onto the crossbar. Blake's best moment came with a point-blank, reaction save on Alex Muyl within six yards, turning a first-time shot at goal that he somehow got a piece of.

“That’s what we really do best," Blake said. "We like it when nobody gives us a chance. But we know what we’re capable of doing. We’re a quiet, confident group. We have a group of guys who really thrive in these moments and we did exactly that tonight.”

Blake was immense in the first half, helping stave off a number of high-octane Nashville attacks. The home team tried to set the pace and intent at home in front of a boisterous crowd, just ready to explode. Blake kept a lid on the place.

The result continues the Union's march to the top of the Eastern Conference, with 18 points after nine matches. The game also provided Mikael Uhre 's first MLS goal, a welcomed sign for Philly's club-record signing.

"The way the goalkeeper played— You see why Blake is one of the top goalkeepers in the league, if not the best," Nashville head coach Gary Smith said. "He was inspiring.”

Nashville outshot Philly 15-10, including six shots on target. Blake was only beaten from the penalty spot, with Randall Leal equalizing from 12-yards out in the 85th minute.

“He made an unbelievable save," Muyl said. "I just had to make good contact, I did, and I thought it was over. But he made an unbelievable save, there’s not much more I can do but give him credit.”

“It was an amazing atmosphere, you know? I think the guys, they came out and were ready," Blake said. "We spoke about being calm and being confident before the game and I think we did that. We were able to come into a tough environment against a very tough team and we almost walked away with three points. I’m very proud of the guys."

Philadelphia continue a difficult portion of their schedule as the season moves into May. After playing spoiler to Nashville's big day, they travel West to face LAFC, who lead the league on points per game, then host the New York Red Bulls, who are a perfect 5-0-0 on the road this season.