Andre Blake: Philadelphia Union “aren't going to fear” LAFC if MLS Cup meeting awaits

Goalkeeper Andre Blake certainly believes an MLS Cup trip could be the Union's next step in their progression over the last few seasons.

"We are definitely inching closer, we are building each season, we are doing better," Blake told MLSsoccer.com on the first day of MLS All-Star training ahead of Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target against Liga MX's best. "In 2020 we won the Shield, 2021 we lost in the Conference Finals, so let's see what 2022 brings.

"If history is really right, then this year we should go one more step. Maybe two more steps closer."

The Union currently lead the Eastern Conference standings with 10 matches to go (12W-3L-9D, 45 points). And as Blake stated, the Union won the Shield in 2020, their first and only trophy since joining the league as an expansion side in 2010.

However, Philadelphia know well how regular-season success doesn't necessarily translate into Audi MLS Cup Playoffs success. In their Supporters' Shield-winning season, they lost in Round One to the New England Revolution and a season ago they fell to eventual champions New York City FC while severely depleted by health & safety protocols.