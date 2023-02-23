An “incredible journey”: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV reaches launch point

NEW YORK – Two months ago, at the intersection of Park Avenue and 106th Street in Manhattan, the studio space for MLS Season Pass didn’t exist.

“I love this expression: no pressure, no diamonds,” Commissioner Don Garber said Wednesday morning at a season launch event. “If you don't put yourself to task, then you're never going to be able to achieve the impossible.”

But a wide group of people – from MLS and Apple, from NEP and IMG – got to work with a clear deadline in mind: Feb. 25, the start of the 2023 season.

“It's been 27 years of waiting for this moment, to see this studio, to see MLS be put on the forefront,” said MLS Season Pass match analyst Taylor Twellman. “I think all of us need to be reminded of how monumental today is and what this season's going to be because I've never seen a studio like this.”

At the intersections of New York’s Upper East Side and Harlem neighborhoods, it’s where MLS broadcasts will soon come to life.

Garber was speaking from the space that’ll house "MLS 360," the new live whip-around show providing live look-ins from every match, as well as analysis and discussion. There are separate studios for "MLS Countdown" and "MLS Wrap-Up" – the pregame and postgame shows that’ll start and cap each matchnight – with cutting-edge technology, designs and capabilities throughout.

“Someone shared with me awesome insight, that an MLS executive recently said how baseball was born on the radio, football on TV and soccer is being born now in the age of digital streaming,” said MLS Season Pass host ​​Jillian Sakovits.

With a reimagined schedule centered mainly around 7:30 pm local start times on Saturdays and some Wednesdays, a transformative period in sports is here.

Framing everything is the unprecedented 10-year partnership that’s underway between MLS and Apple. Games are no longer broadcast on local or regional television, but are instead streamed globally in multiple languages on Apple TV without any blackouts and on any screen. Select matches can still be viewed nationally via linear partners – FOX Sports, TelevisaUnivision (Leagues Cup only), TSN and RDS are such destinations – but MLS Season Pass is the consistent one-stop-shop for regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup action.

That age includes more camera angles, 1080p video, Dolby 5.1 audio, and enhanced data and graphics in live match coverage. At the core is Apple, a company that’s been revolutionary across multiple industries and how society functions.

“We are playing in the global game and we're not yet the global league that we want to be. And what better way to do that than with a global digital partner that is ubiquitous around the world?” Garber posed.

“It's just starting and I can't tell you what it's like to have our clubs talk to a player from Argentina or from Brazil or from Croatia or from England and know that you'll be able to deliver a game directly to one of their fans with the click of a button. That is perhaps the most exciting part of this new partnership.”

With an enhanced content experience on MLS Season Pass – one ranging from studio and in-stadium coverage on matchdays, to longer-form features and club-produced weekly updates – it’s a new era for the league. At the forefront of everything is a fan-first experience where simplicity is a constant guidepost.

“It's unbelievable for us to be able to partner with the leading company in the world that thinks about the fan, the consumer first,” Garber said. “It's not thinking about how does my device work for them? It's how does somebody want to interact with my device?”

This new platform will also prove transformative for MLS’ various partners, giving them access to more soccer fans globally. Representatives from adidas, AT&T, Audi and IHG Hotels & Resorts were all in attendance Wednesday, speaking about the game’s overall direction.