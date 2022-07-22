Alphonso Davies’ story comes full circle as Bayern Munich visit Audi Field

WASHINGTON – Alphonso Davies bore all the trappings of a bona fide international star as he arrived at Audi Field with Bayern Munich this week.

The strapping Canadian was front and center as the German giants breezed into the capital city as part of their preseason tour of the United States, handling media duties before Wednesday night’s friendly with D.C. United , where he started at left back in a 6-2 win, and featuring prominently in the club’s social media.

Two weeks before his record-breaking, eight-figure transfer to Bayern, he treated fans to a stunning individual effort in a 3-1 D.C. win, an incredible late consolation goal showcasing the vast potential that had some of Europe’s biggest clubs hunting for the teenage phenom’s signature.

It was four years and a week since his last visit to United’s home stadium, which he helped inaugurate as a member of Vancouver Whitecaps FC , the opponent on its opening day on July 14, 2018.

“I’m happy to be back here, happy to play in front of the North American fans again,” Phonzy said on Tuesday. “The journey has been really really incredible, really inspiring … looking back on the couple of years that I’ve left MLS, just coming back here brings back all these memories.”

Four years on, Davies has justified the hype, proving that he could extend his remarkable trajectory of growth beyond MLS, even at one of the world’s true superclubs. Physically dominant, tactically astute and thriving under the tutelage of Bayern’s cerebral manager Julian Nagelsmann, he is a fearsome pro – and the walking embodiment of MLS’s vision for player development.

“I think he’s getting better and better,” said Nagelsmann after Wednesday’s match. “Sometimes last season we had kind of problems to find the best position [for him], especially when we play with three in a row, that wide position. So in training yesterday, we trained attacking, and involved in a 3-5-2, he did brilliant.

“Today we played with four in a row and he showed moments in offensive and also on defense. The most important topic for him is to play passes into the middle and follow the ball; today he did almost four or five times when he did exactly this movement, played passes into the red zone and followed the ball, because then with his speed, it’s not that easy to defend.

“I'm happy with his performance today and also happy with his performance in the preseason so far. He's one of the best wing defenders in Europe and we’re happy to have him on our squad.”

Ted Ku-DiPietro was in the crowd that night in 2018. The D.C. homegrown midfielder was 16 at the time, an academy prospect still a year away from his professional debut, marveling as a kid not much older than him lit up a match that also included now-head coach Wayne Rooney.