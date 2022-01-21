Alex Roldan re-signs with Seattle Sounders through 2024 MLS season

“We are excited to bring Alex back after such a successful 2021 season,” general manager & president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “Being named an MLS All-Star and captaining the El Salvador team shows his prominence on both the national and international stage. We look forward to having him as a Sounder for years to come.”

Last year, Roldan was named a 2021 MLS All-Star and earned his first 12 international caps after featuring for El Salvador in the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying, scoring twice for La Selecta.

Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed defender Alex Roldan through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Thursday.

Roldan, 25, is coming off a career year where he had one goal and three assists across 29 regular-season games (26 starts). In an early-season game (May 12) at San Jose, he even deputized as an emergency goalkeeper.

"Alex’s role on the team dramatically increased last season and we are excited to have him back,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said in a release. “Over his four seasons with the club, Alex has consistently improved as a professional, and I can’t wait to see how he continues to develop.”

Roldan has played for Seattle since 2018, initially joining as a midfielder before transitioning to right back. He played collegiate soccer at Seattle University from 2014-17 and is joined on the Sounders by his older brother, US men’s national team midfielder Cristian Roldan.