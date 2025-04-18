Albania to Austin FC: Myrto Uzuni seeks to "put my name" in MLS 

Austin FC were some 800 miles from home, locked in a tight battle with St. Louis CITY SC on a sunny afternoon at Energizer Park, one of MLS’s louder and more imposing atmospheres. And Myrto Uzuni offered real-time feedback to his fellow Designated Player out on the right wing, Osman Bukari .

“I read the game better, because I see everything. So Buka passed me the ball,” added Uzuni. “I think this was a big win. To win three games in a row is not easy.”

Indeed, Bukari dribbled into the St. Louis penalty box, cut past a defender and squared the ball to an unmarked Uzuni, who fired a deflected finish past Ben Lundt – his opening goal in MLS, the game-winner in a 1-0 ATX victory during their strong start to the 2025 campaign.

“In that moment, with Buka, I was calling him all the time, ‘pass me the ball,’ because two times before, he shot the ball. So I was telling him, ‘pass me the ball, because I’m alone. Don’t put your head down,'” the Albanian striker told reporters postgame.

“I speak with my family. My family was there, because we were celebrating the new year,” he explained. “My father told me, ‘You go, you go. You have to put your name. You put your name here, you win everything. You have to go there, put your name. The most important is what you leave behind when you finish the football.’”

Once Uzuni understood Austin’s vision for him via conversations with sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, he only had eyes for MLS, even despite Granada’s hesitance.

“In Granada, I win everything: Best player, No. 10, captain, top scorer, champion. I win everything. My name is there. I broke records with one club – 100 years old, broke records,” Uzuni explained during a one-on-one conversation with MLSsoccer.com, with Saturday's visit from defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on the horizon (1:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ; FOX, FOX Deportes).

Uzuni got a fleeting taste of Spain’s vaunted top flight, as Granada were narrowly relegated last season. But ‘El Graná’ looked poised to push for a quick return in 2024-25, with Uzuni leading the charge. So why did he decide it was time for move on and start a new adventure in MLS – even when his old club strived to keep him, reportedly forcing Austin to pay the full $12.3 million release clause to secure his services ?

Austin’s new marksman is not short on confidence, and with good reason. Uzuni has scored everywhere his career his taken him to date, from Albania to Greece, Croatia, Hungary and most recently Spain, where he won the Segunda División's Pichichi (top scorer) trophy to help Granada earn promotion to LaLiga in 2023 and eventually became the club’s all-time leading scorer across just three seasons in Andalusia.

“My story is not that easy,” he explained. “Because we didn't have nothing. We were at zero. And when we go in Greece, we were minus zero, because you pay the rent and this is everything. So the only solution at home was me.”

Early in his academy career, young Myrto worked at the same restaurant as his parents after his training sessions. Soccer, he believed, was the best chance at escaping poverty.

The Verde & Black’s new reinforcement has always been going places, always on the grind. When he was just 10, his family emigrated from Albania to Greece – a three-day journey, on foot – crossing into the European Union in search of greater opportunities, going deep into debt to open that door. Eventually they settled on the island of Zakynthos, where stunning natural beauty fosters a strong tourism industry.

That confidence he flashed in St. Louis has deep roots – functioning as armor and fuel for the journey he took to get here. He recalls a moment around age 15 which bolstered his faith that a professional career might be within reach, when he drew the attention of scouts from Manchester City and Chelsea hunting for talent. “You have a diamond,” he remembers one telling his father.

Piraeus powerhouse Olympiacos took an interest, but without Greek citizenship, he lacked the paperwork required to sign on. So he returned to Albania to take the next step in his career, breaking into the first team at KF Tomori, his hometown club in Berat, as a teenager. Transfers to bigger Albanian clubs soon followed; first Apolonia, then Laçi.

His first move abroad was to Croatian club NK Lokomotiva; 36 goal contributions across two seasons earned him a shot with Hungarian notables Ferencváros. There he grabbed international headlines during their upstart run in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, scoring a goal against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and mimicking the Portuguese legend’s signature celebration – but as a tribute, not a troll, later explaining to CR7 that he was his idol before swapping jerseys postgame.

Persistence pays off

It was the sort of moment that can vindicate a lifetime of struggle and sacrifice, to say nothing of raising his profile, a prelude to his move to the bright lights of Spain. Uzuni, though, is just as likely to point to more personal milestones, like buying a house for his parents back in Albania, and another for his sister and her family to boot.

“Of course, because my family was with me when I didn't have nothing,” he said. “So they're the only people who see me growing up with no food, and I put my name in every country I've been in – in Croatia, in Hungary, in Spain. That's why I want to put my name here, because the most important is, when you finish the football, what you leave behind you. The most important is the name you put.