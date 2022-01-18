Adrian Heath: "We've got work to do" to build Minnesota United roster

It will be a different-look Minnesota United FC that opens their 2022 MLS campaign on Feb. 26 at the Philadelphia Union .

“We’ve got a little bit of work to do,” Heath said. “We know we’ve lost some good players and we’ve lost some experienced players … and we’ve got to replace that. But we’re active on two or three fronts at this moment in time, and if we can get the players we’ve identified and the players that we’re down the road with on one or two, then we’ll be pleased with the offseason.”

How different depends on what transfer business the Loons can get done between now and then, a reality manager Adrian Heath conceded in remarks as training camp opens.

The biggest additions so far are South African forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane via the league's U22 Initiative and the return of former No. 1 SuperDraft pick Abu Danladi via free agency. They also brought back center back Brent Kallman.

The most obvious remaining need comes in central midfield, where the Loons saw both longtime MLS veteran Ozzie Alonso (free agency, Atlanta) and Finland international Jan Gregus (Re-Entry Draft, San Jose) move on. Veteran winger Ethan Finlay (free agency, Austin) also departed.

This all comes after Minnesota fell in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs to eventual final hosts Portland Timbers, an inability to capitalize on the momentum of a promising 2020 run to the Western Conference Final.

Now, there's more clarity about the path forward.