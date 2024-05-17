Additional suspensions issued from Toronto FC vs. New York City FC incident

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued supplementary suspensions from Matchday 13 of the 2024 season, as well as several fines from Matchday 14.
Tanasijevic suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended New York City FC defender Strahinja Tanasijevic for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Tanasijevic an undisclosed amount for violent conduct under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 after New York City’s match against Toronto FC on May 11.
Tanasijevic served his red card suspension during New York City’s match against the Philadelphia Union on May 15, and the additional match suspension will be served during New York City’s match against the New York Red Bulls on May 18.
Laryea suspended, fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea for two matches and fined Laryea an undisclosed amount for violating the Mass Confrontation Policy by inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation after Toronto’s match against New York City FC on May 11.
Laryea served the first of his two-game suspension in Toronto’s match against Nashville SC on May 15, and he will serve his second against CF Montréal on May 18.
Utvik fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Bjørn Inge Utvik an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of Vancouver’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 15.
Markanich fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined St. Louis CITY SC defender Anthony Markanich an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of St. Louis’ match against LAFC on May 15.
Wilson fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes defender Bruno Wilson an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 71st minute of San Jose’s match against the Portland Timbers on May 15.