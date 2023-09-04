Matchday

Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba combine for Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC

MLSsoccer staff

A Hollywood night deserved a Hollywood moment. And that’s exactly what Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets provided on Sunday at BMO Stadium.

MIA-Alba-Jordi-HEA-1080x1080
Jordi Alba
Defender · Inter Miami CF

Like in their best Barcelona days, the Inter Miami stars combined to score the club’s second goal of the night against LAFC. It started in the 51st minute with Busquets, who found Messi in the middle of the field. The GOAT would then record his first assist in MLS by placing a perfect through ball to Alba, who scored the second goal of the match and his first in MLS. It would be Messi's first of two assists on the night to secure a 3-1 win over LAFC.

Inter Miami remain undefeated since the arrival of the trio and are chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot after being dead last in the Eastern Conference for most of the season. Going into next week's international break, Miami sit in 14th place in the East with 25 points, having won two games and tied one since resuming regular season play after winning Leagues Cup in August.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Matchday Jordi Alba Sergio Busquets

Related Stories

Prince Harry, Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and more watch Messi & Miami face LAFC
Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. LAFC
Seattle Sounders "give the game" to Portland Timbers after costly red card
More News
More News
Prince Harry, Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and more watch Messi & Miami face LAFC

Prince Harry, Leo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and more watch Messi & Miami face LAFC
Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba combine for Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC

Made in Barcelona! Busquets, Messi & Alba combine for Inter Miami golazo vs. LAFC
Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. LAFC

Lionel Messi: How to watch & stream Inter Miami vs. LAFC
Your Sunday Kickoff: DC and Sporting KC wake up, LAFC host Messi & Miami tonight 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: DC and Sporting KC wake up, LAFC host Messi & Miami tonight 
Seattle Sounders "give the game" to Portland Timbers after costly red card
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Seattle Sounders "give the game" to Portland Timbers after costly red card
Real Salt Lake stop bleeding with "critical" Rocky Mountain Cup capture

Real Salt Lake stop bleeding with "critical" Rocky Mountain Cup capture
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF | September 3, 2023
7:01

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF | September 3, 2023
Goal: R. Hollingshead vs. MIA, 90'
0:37

Goal: R. Hollingshead vs. MIA, 90'
Goal: L. Campana vs. LAFC, 83'
1:01

Goal: L. Campana vs. LAFC, 83'
Goal: J. Alba vs. LAFC, 51'
0:59

Goal: J. Alba vs. LAFC, 51'
More Video