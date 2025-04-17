US Open Cup draw: MLS teams learn opponents for Round of 32

The 2025 US Open Cup has reached the Round of 32, at which point this year's 16 MLS participants will enter.
After Thursday's draw, the following lower-division opponents await MLS teams in the 110th edition of the historic national tournament. Round of 32 games will be played from May 6-7.
This year's Open Cup final is held on Oct. 1, with the winner securing a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. An MLS team has won the competition every year it's been contested since 2000.
Cobi Jones Group
- Rhode Island FC (USL Championship) vs. New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC vs. Detroit City FC (USL Championship)
Landon Donovan Group
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship) vs. New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven (USL Championship)
Clint Dempsey Group
- North Carolina FC (USL Championship) vs. Charlotte FC
- D.C. United vs. Charleston Battery (USL Championship)
Jeff Agoos Group
- Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship) vs. Orlando City SC
- Nashville SC vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (USL League One)
DaMarcus Beasley Group
- Louisville City FC (USL Championship) vs. Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC vs. Union Omaha (USL League One)
Carlos Bocanegra Group
- Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship) vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC vs. El Paso Locomotive (USL Championship)
Paul Caligiuri Group
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) vs. New York Red Bulls
- FC Dallas vs. AV ALTA FC (USL League One)
Kasey Keller Group
- Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro) vs. Portland Timbers
- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship)
The 16 participating MLS teams were determined as follows:
- Only US-based clubs are eligible to participate in the US Open Cup.
- MLS teams not competing in Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup automatically qualify for the US Open Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for 9 of the 16 MLS teams.
- The remaining teams are determined by Supporters’ Shield standings, excluding teams competing in Concacaf Champions Cup. For the 2025 tournament, this accounts for seven of the 16 MLS teams.
This year's tournament also featured 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.
- First Round: March 18-20
- Second Round: April 1-2
- Third Round: April 15-16
- Round of 32: May 6-7
- Round of 16: May 20-21
- Quarterfinals: July 8-9
- Semifinal: Sept. 16-17
- Final: Oct. 1