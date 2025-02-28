Concacaf Champions Cup: MLS matchups, schedule for Round of 16

Columbus earned a Round One bye after qualifying as Leagues Cup 2024 champions, ironically by beating their upcoming Round of 16 opponent (LAFC) in the final.

In 2024, the Crew ousted LIGA MX powerhouses Tigres and Monterrey to reach the CCC final before falling to Pachuca.

Now, Columbus will look to replicate their run without star striker Cucho Hernández, who was recently transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis for a club-record fee. Luckily, Diego Rossi looks ready for the spotlight after scoring a brace in the club's season-opening win.