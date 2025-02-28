Concacaf Champions Cup: MLS matchups, schedule for Round of 16

Bring on the Round of 16.
Seven MLS clubs remain in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, with eyes on the trophy that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
The LA Galaxy (MLS Cup 2024 winners) and Columbus Crew (Leagues Cup 2024 winners) enter after receiving Round One byes. Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati, LAFC, Inter Miami CF, Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC advanced after defeating Round One opponents.
Teams that progress past the Round of 16 compete in the quarterfinals in early April. The CCC final awaits on June 1.
Opponent: Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 4 at 6:30 pm ET - TQL Stadium
- Leg 2: March 11 at 10:30 pm ET - Estadio Universitario
Cincy advanced to the Round of 16 with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Honduran side Motagua.
The Orange & Blue got goals in both legs from marquee offseason arrival Kévin Denkey, their club-record signing who's partnering with Evander and Luca Orellano in the attack.
Winner faces: LA Galaxy or Herediano (Costa Rica)
Opponent: LAFC
- Leg 1: March 4 at 10:30 pm ET - BMO Stadium
- Leg 2: March 11 at 8:30 pm ET - Lower.com Field
Columbus earned a Round One bye after qualifying as Leagues Cup 2024 champions, ironically by beating their upcoming Round of 16 opponent (LAFC) in the final.
In 2024, the Crew ousted LIGA MX powerhouses Tigres and Monterrey to reach the CCC final before falling to Pachuca.
Now, Columbus will look to replicate their run without star striker Cucho Hernández, who was recently transferred to LaLiga side Real Betis for a club-record fee. Luckily, Diego Rossi looks ready for the spotlight after scoring a brace in the club's season-opening win.
Winner faces: Inter Miami or Cavalier (Jamaica)
Opponent: Herediano (Costa Rica)
- Leg 1: March 5 at 8:30 pm ET - Estadio Fello Meza
- Leg 2: March 12 at 10:30 pm ET - Dignity Health Sports Park
LA earned a Round One bye after qualifying as MLS Cup 2024 champions, returning to the region's premier club competition for the first time since 2015-16.
The Galaxy are without star playmaker Riqui Puig, who tore his ACL last November, and winger Joseph Paintsil, who is dealing with a quad injury.
In their stead, the club turns to the experience of Marco Reus and 2024 MLS Newcomer of the Year winner Gabriel Pec. This winter, LA also acquired strikers Christian Ramírez and Matheus Nascimento to offset Dejan Joveljić's trade to Sporting Kansas City.
Winner faces: FC Cincinnati or Tigres UANL (Mexico)
Opponent: Columbus Crew
- Leg 1: March 4 at 10:30 pm ET - BMO Stadium
- Leg 2: March 11 at 8:30 pm ET - Lower.com Field
LAFC qualified for the Round of 16 via the away-goals tiebreaker after their Round One series against the Colorado Rapids finished 2-2 on aggregate.
Mark Delgado, who recently moved across the El Tráfico divide, scored his first Black & Gold goal in a 1-0 second-leg win to secure advancement.
LAFC have made the CCC final twice in the tournament's last five editions, falling to LIGA MX opponents Tigres UANL in 2020 and Club León in 2023.
Winner faces: Inter Miami or Cavalier (Jamaica)
Opponent: Cavalier FC (Jamaica)
- Leg 1: March 6 at 8 pm ET - Chase Stadium
- Leg 2: March 13 at 8 pm ET - National Stadium
After qualifying as 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami advanced to the Round of 16 with a resounding 4-1 aggregate victory over Sporting KC.
Led by Lionel Messi, who scored twice in Round One, the Herons aim to surpass when they made the 2024 CCC quarterfinals.
Winner faces: Columbus Crew or LAFC
Opponent: Cruz Azul (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 5 at 10:30 pm ET - Lumen Field
- Leg 2: March 11 at 8:30 pm ET - Estadio Olímpico Universitario
The 2022 CCC champs cruised into the Round of 16, defeating Guatemala's Antigua GFC by a 6-2 aggregate scoreline.
Pedro de la Vega (three goals) and Paul Arriola (two goals) were Seattle's standouts during their Round One series. Up next is Cruz Azul, who feature former MLS standouts Mateusz Bogusz and Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Winner faces: Chivas Guadalajara (Mexico) or Club América (Mexico)
Opponent: CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- Leg 1: March 5 at 10:30 pm ET - BC Place
- Leg 2: March 12 at 8:30 pm ET - Estadio Corona
Vancouver are Round-of-16 bound thanks to a come-from-behind 3-2 aggregate victory over Costa Rican side Deportivo Saprissa.
Brian White's Leg 2 brace ensured the 'Caps qualification into the next stage, where they'll take on five-time tournament champions CF Monterrey.
Winner faces: Pumas UNAM (Mexico) or Alajuelense (Costa Rica)