2024 Concacaf Champions Cup: Schedule, qualifiers & draw procedure

The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup will begin in early February, the confederation announced Tuesday.
The rebranded tournament has expanded to 27 teams and five rounds for 2024. The winner qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, joining the winners from the 2021-23 competitions (including Seattle Sounders FC).
When will games be held?
The 2024 Champions Cup has home-and-away series from Round One through the Semifinals, ending with a single-leg Final on June 2.
- Round One: February 6-8 (Week 1), 13-15 (Week 2), 20-22 (Week 3) and 27-29 (Week 4)
- Round of 16: March 5-7 (First Legs) and 12-14 (Second Legs)
- Quarterfinals: April 2-4 (First Legs) and 9-11 (Second Legs)
- Semifinals: April 23-25 (First Legs) and April 30 - May 2 (Second Legs)
- Final: June 2 (Single Leg)
Who has qualified?
Twenty-one (21) clubs have qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. The includes nine MLS clubs, as well as those from additional pathways.
TEAM
QUALIFYING METHOD
FC Cincinnati
2023 MLS Supporters' Shield winner
Columbus Crew
Next best in 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Houston Dynamo FC
2023 US Open Cup winner
Inter Miami CF
2023 Leagues Cup winner
Nashville SC
2023 Leagues Cup runner-up
Orlando City SC
Next best in 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield standings
Philadelphia Union
2023 Leagues Cup third place
St. Louis CITY SC
2023 MLS Western Conference winner
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
2023 Canadian Championship winner
Of the remaining six clubs that will qualify, one will be the 2023 MLS Cup winner (10 MLS clubs total).
Non-MLS clubs
- Mexico: Pachuca, Toluca, Club América, CF Monterrey, Chivas de Guadalajara, Tigres UANL
- Canada: Cavalry FC, Forge FC
- Costa Rica: Alajuelense, Herediano
- Nicaragua: Real Estelí
- Panama: Independiente
Overall, clubs qualify for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup via three new regional cups – Leagues Cup, Concacaf Central American Cup and Concacaf Caribbean Cup – as well as domestic leagues and cups for Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
When is the draw?
On December 13, Concacaf will conduct the official draw for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup using a double-blind system involving four pots.
The two "club pots", to be identified as Pot 1 and Pot 2, will contain the spheres with the names of the non-seeded clubs, and the two "position pots", to be identified as Pot A and Pot B, will contain the available Round One bracket positions, which excludes those occupied by the pre-seeded clubs.
Based on the competition's regulations and qualification criteria, five clubs have received a bye to the Round of 16, rewarding their sporting merit, and will be pre-seeded into a bracket position. These five clubs are:
- 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup champion: TBD
- 2023 Concacaf Caribbean Cup champion: TBD
- 2023 Leagues Cup champion: Inter Miami FC
- 2022/23 Liga MX champion with the most accumulated points: CF Pachuca
- 2023 MLS Cup champions: TBD
The Concacaf Club Rankings – those as of December 11, 2023 – will be used for pre-determined bracket positions.