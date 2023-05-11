2023 US Open Cup draw: MLS clubs learn Round of 16 opponents

MLSsoccer staff

The field for the Round of 16 of the 2023 US Open Cup is set, as the clubs remaining in the historic tournament found out their opponents via Thursday's draw.

The group of 14 MLS clubs and two USL Championship outfits competing for a quarterfinal berth were broken up into four regions (Central, West, Northeast and Southeast), with the Round of 16 action scheduled to take place between May 23-24 (exact kickoff times to be announced). Those that advance will stay alive for a spot in the Sept. 27 final, which will see the winner take a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware.

All Round of 16 matchups are listed below (host clubs first).

Central Region

  • Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
  • Houston Dynamo FC vs. Minnesota United FC

Northeast Region

  • New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati
  • Pittsburgh Riverhounds (USL Championship) vs. Columbus Crew

Southeast Region

  • Birmingham Legion FC (USL Championship) vs. Charlotte FC
  • Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC

West Region

  • Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
  • LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Open Cup Austin FC Houston Dynamo FC Chicago Fire FC Minnesota United FC Los Angeles Football Club LA Galaxy Charlotte FC Colorado Rapids Real Salt Lake Inter Miami CF Nashville SC New York Red Bulls Columbus Crew FC Cincinnati

