2023 US Open Cup draw: MLS clubs learn Round of 16 opponents

The field for the Round of 16 of the 2023 US Open Cup is set, as the clubs remaining in the historic tournament found out their opponents via Thursday's draw.

The group of 14 MLS clubs and two USL Championship outfits competing for a quarterfinal berth were broken up into four regions (Central, West, Northeast and Southeast), with the Round of 16 action scheduled to take place between May 23-24 (exact kickoff times to be announced). Those that advance will stay alive for a spot in the Sept. 27 final, which will see the winner take a 2024 Concacaf Champions League spot, prize money and silverware.