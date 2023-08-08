2023 Leagues Cup Soccer Best Bet: Tuesday, August 8

Tuesday night Leagues Cup action presents yet another opportunity for bettors to capitalize on what has been an intriguing tournament so far. Gaming content provider, Dimers.com , has analyzed each of tonight's matchups to find the best bet worth placing.

Quarterfinal spots on the line. #LeaguesCup2023 action begins tonight at 8pm ET on #MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV : https://t.co/Pau6rQBuV0 pic.twitter.com/6rNwurAYvo

NY Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia

This Round of 16 clash between two more US-based sides, in NY Red Bulls and Philadelphia, promises an intense battle for Eastern Conference supremacy, with a spot in the Quarter Finals on the line. The AI-powered predictive analytics from Dimers.com offer valuable insights into the matchup.

In their recent Leagues Cup fixtures, NY Red Bulls secured a Round of 16 berth with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against local rivals New York City FC. Meanwhile, Philadelphia faced a stern challenge from D.C. United, advancing via penalties following a goalless draw after extra time.

According to Dimers.com's simulations, Philadelphia holds a significant advantage with a 50.3% chance of victory, while the Red Bulls trail at 24.6%. A draw is also a plausible outcome, with odds of 25.1%. The predicted total goals are leaning towards a low-scoring affair, with a 51% likelihood of under 2.5 goals, favoring a defensive showdown.

The most likely correct scores are evenly matched, with both a 1-0 victory for Philadelphia and a 1-1 draw rated at a 12% probability.

Dimers.com's standout recommendation is a wager on a Philadelphia win, backed by a favorable 3.8% edge against DraftKings odds of +115. Given Philadelphia's robust status as favorites, the attractive plus-money odds make this option compelling for bettors seeking value.