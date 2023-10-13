MLS Matchday 37: Best Bets and Predictions 

A sensational clean sweep of our MLS Best Bets in this article last week has our betting partners at Dimers.com feeling good as they gear up for another slew of plays using the power of predictive analytics to deliver the top picks you should be betting on this weekend.

Nashville vs. New England Saturday, October 14, 8:30 PM ET

BET: New England moneyline (+310)

Nashville welcomes a New England team to GEODIS Park on Saturday night who have lost their last two games and are looking to get back on track against a home side that is looking vulnerable with just one win in their last 11 games. Nashville have been picking up the odd tie here and there through the strength of their league-best defense that allows less than a goal a game, but it’s going to be tested against one of the best front thirds in the MLS in New England who score close to an average of two goals per game. The Dimers MLS prediction model sees this as a great opportunity to take the plus money value on the Revolution to win the game at odds of +310.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado, Saturday, October 14, 8:30 PM ET

BET: Dallas moneyline (-250)

Dallas and Colorado will try again after their original meeting scheduled for October 4 was rescheduled due to inclement weather, and the Dimers MLS model isn’t expecting the weather to save the Rapids this tIme. Dallas head into this one as heavy favorites against the 5-15-11 Colorado who possess not just one of the worst attacks in the MLS, but one of the worst defenses as well, reeling from a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Houston Dynamo last weekend.

Dallas, by their own admission, have not been in blistering form in their own right with four successive ties, but they’ll know that this is a golden opportunity to get back on the winner’s list with all three points against one of the league’s cellar dwellers. Dimers gives Dallas a 66% winning probability, making this a must-bet for your Saturday night.

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake, Saturday, October 14, 10:30 PM ET

BET: Under 2.5 Goals (+110)