MLS Matchday 36: Best Bets and Predictions 

After a clean sweep of best bets last week, our betting partners at Dimers.com are back with their picks for this week’s action, leveraging the power of their predictive analytics to deliver three plays that you should be taking.

The Golden Boot (pres. by @Audi ) is going down to the wire. Who will win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EFtIj92Jrr

D.C. United vs. New York City FC Saturday, October 7, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Under 2.5 Goals (-110)

New York City are undefeated in their last six games, playing a style of football that can be best described as a grind. Coming into this game as one of the worst offensive units in the MLS with an average of just 1.1 goals per game, City have been able to rely on their defensive prowess as of late, restricting their opponents to just two goals in that six game span, including four shutouts.

City’s opponents on Saturday night, D.C. United are in the midst of a rut, having not claimed all three points in a game in over a month. If City are going to keep their run going, they’re going to do it their way. Sorry to the neutral fans out there, but the Under 2.5 Goals market looks the best play here with a 53% chance of coming through according to Dimers.

Inter Miami vs. Cincinnati, Saturday, October 7, 7:30 PM ET

BET: Cincinnati moneyline (+250)

This is a game worth keeping your eye on closer to kick off, but for the time being, with star Miami striker Lionel Messi missing Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Fire with injury, the Dimers MLS prediction model is locking in on Cincinnati to take all three points when they travel south to face the glamor boys of the league.

In case you forgot - or you’ve been caught up in Messi-mania - Cincinnati remains the best team in the MLS with a 19-4-8 record. It was evident through Messi’s omission in Wednesday’s 4-1 loss that Miami are a team that desperately rely on their marquee man. If the Argentine is missing from the matchday squad once more on Saturday night, Cincinnati represents fantastic plus money value at +250, an edge of 3.5% when compared with Dimers’ moneyline prediction.

Dallas vs. San Jose, Saturday, October 7, 8:30 PM ET

BET: Under 2.5 Goals (+110)

Our final best bet takes us to the Lone Star State with two teams that have two very similar profiles: good defense, bad offense.

Both San Jose and Dallas rank in the top half of the league for goals allowed to their opponents while both ranking in the bottom team for goals scored per game.