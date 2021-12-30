2022 Soccer Almanac: Key dates & major tournaments in busy year ahead

Here are the key dates you need to know for the year of soccer ahead:

Ready or not, 2021 is in the rearview mirror and a new year has arrived. It's rich with portentous history to be made, from the 28 teams who will take part in Major League Soccer’s 27th season to the unprecedented autumn FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It’s the first steps teams take on their yearlong journey together: Players and coaches reporting to their respective clubs as preparations for the new season, which starts earlier than ever before, get underway. The five clubs competing in Concacaf Champions League – MLS Cup champions New York City FC , the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution , Canadian Championship winners CF Montreal , 2021 Western Conference regular-season winners Colorado Rapids and the Seattle Sounders (the team with the next-best regular-season record in 2021) – get an extra week’s head start to prepare for their mid-February CCL Round of 16 matchups vs. overseas opposition in mid-season form. Look for official announcements of preseason camps and events in Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, Texas and other warm-weather destinations in the coming days.

Twice delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 33rd edition of Africa’s top international tournament will finally unfold this winter, with 24 teams playing at six stadiums, two in Yaoundé and five others across Cameroon. Algeria are defending champions thanks to their 2019 triumph in Egypt, the first AFCON to feature an expanded format from the previous 16 participating nations.

With the four-time Women’s World Cup champions falling short in their Olympic gold medal bid over the summer, head coach Vlatko Andonovski is overseeing a youth movement as rising talent bids to succeed the likes of Carli Lloyd. That process will be central to the USWNT’s first gathering of 2022.

With Concacaf’s compacted World Cup qualifying cycle requiring a rare midwinter triple-match window in late January and early February, US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter will look to keep his domestic-based players fit during the North American offseason with workouts and scrimmages in a warm-weather locale as yet unannounced, but reputed to be in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

The top individual prize in college soccer, this award recognizing the NCAA’s best is presented at a dinner at the Missouri Athletic Club, and many past winners have gone on to successful professional and international careers. The 2022 men’s finalists are Clemson senior defender Oskar Ågren, Georgetown junior midfielder Dante Polvara and University of Washington senior forward Dylan Teves, while the women’s finalists are BYU senior midfielder Mikayla Colohan, Florida State senior midfielder Jaelin Howell and Santa Clara senior forward Kelsey Turnbow.

The pandemic forced this annual wintertime gathering of thousands of coaches, players, referees, executives and many, many others to be held online in 2021. Now “ReUnited” is the theme as it returns to an in-person format in KC, albeit with an ample recorded video component for registrants. Everton manager Rafa Benitez is this year’s headline presenter, and many figures from MLS past and present will also be among the dozens of presenters leading seminars and sessions.

It was a good 2021 indeed for the Canada men's national team , who began the year facing a marathon slog of preliminary-round Concacaf qualifiers and ended it undefeated atop the Octagonal standings, with their first World Cup berth since 1986 looking more realistic than it has in a decade or three. John Herdman & Co. will start what they hope is another epic year with a winter gathering for MLSers and out-of-season players in sunny south Florida, capped by a snowbird friendly vs. Guatemala at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the home of Inter Miami CF , on Jan. 22; Canadian viewers can watch on OneSoccer, FuboTV and Telus channel 980 (6:30 pm ET).

The SuperDraft provides MLS teams the opportunity to bolster their rosters with top talent from NCAA soccer and beyond. The 2022 edition will take place as a live show streamed on MLSsoccer.com and other MLS channels, with expansion newcomers Charlotte FC holding the No. 1 pick.

Year 27 begins. A busy opening-weekend slate kicks off at 1 pm ET as the Philadelphia Union welcome Minnesota United FC to Subaru Park, the first of 14 matches across Saturday and Sunday. Also of note: debutants Charlotte visit D.C. United at Audi Field for their inaugural match on Saturday at 6 pm ET.

US and Canadian players are featuring in record numbers in Europe’s top club competition. With the group stage complete, the stakes ratchet up that much further as the elimination phase of the 2021-22 tournament gets underway with eight two-legged ties across the Old Continent.

Sixteen teams from across the continent kick off North America's top club championship tournament with Round of 16 first-leg action, continuing with second-leg matchups on Feb. 22-24. As previously mentioned, Colorado, Montreal, New England, NYCFC and Seattle will represent MLS this year. Find full schedule details here .

The world-No. 1-ranked US women’s national team welcomes three other elite women’s sides to the States for this annual spring tournament, a key test against top opposition.

The top club competition in South America, Libertadores is a yearlong pursuit of that continent’s top club honor by 47 top clubs across 10 nations. With fierce pride and passion on the line, not to mention nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in overall prize money, it’s one of the most compelling tournaments in the world. This year’s final is set to take place in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In yet another example of an event postponed by the pandemic, the 2021 edition of the CWC takes place in ‘22 as the club champions from every confederation in the world gather in the Middle East for this unique tournament, the only set occasion on which clubs from different continents face off in competitive action. Liga MX titans CF Monterrey will represent the North American region as Concacaf Champions League winners; they’ll be joined by Palmeiras (CONMEBOL), Chelsea (UEFA), Al Hilal (AFC), Al Ahly (CAF), Auckland City (Oceania) and hosts Al Jazira.

Players and coaches across the National Women's Soccer League, North America's top women's pro competition, report to their respective clubs as preparations for the new season begin.

Five of the world’s confederations will hold matches during this period, and for the Concacaf region, it’s all about the Octagonal World Cup qualifying matches. With the region’s final round of qualification for Qatar 2022 now more than half over, the eight-nation group enters a pivotal winter window of three matches per team that figures to frame the final sprint for a World Cup berth. Canada and the United States currently top the standings and their faceoff at Tim Horton’s Field in icy Hamilton, Ontario on Jan. 30 looks like the tastiest fixture of the window. On either side of the clash, the USMNT host El Salvador at Columbus Crew 's Lower.com Field and Honduras at Minnesota United 's Allianz Field, while the CanMNT will visit Honduras and El Salvador.

The United States’ second-division pro league kicks off its 2022 campaign with 27 member teams, half a dozen of them operated by or affiliated with MLS sides. While the full schedules are slated to be released in January, USL has confirmed a 34-game regular season with Eastern and Western conferences and a single-elimination playoffs format featuring the top seven finishers in each conference. Newcomers Detroit City FC and Monterrey Bay FC will make their USL Championship debuts in 2022.

Major League Soccer’s new lower-division professional league, MLS NEXT Pro will complete an integrated player pathway from the MLS NEXT academy competition up to MLS first teams, offering young players and experienced professionals the opportunity to develop and showcase their talents. Twenty-one teams will compete in the inaugural season, each playing a 24-game regular season culminating in an eight-team playoff field capped by a championship final. Full schedules and other details are to be released in the coming weeks.

“CCL Fever” intensifies as the eight survivors of the Round of 16 contest two-legged, home-and-away ties at locales across North America.

The expansionists welcome the LA Galaxy to North Carolina for their home debut at 8 pm ET; CLTFC are aiming for a sellout crowd, which would break the MLS single-game attendance record of 72,548 currently held by Atlanta United .

The 2022 edition of the U.S. Soccer Federation’s annual gathering of member associations and stakeholders is slated to return to an in-person format in the ATL. The fed’s board of directors will meet on Friday, March 5 and the National Council Meeting is set for the following day, highlighted by the election for USSF president, a position currently held by Cindy Parlow Cone.

Spring dates TBA: NISA spring season begins

Another third-tier league, the National Independent Soccer Association, will get its spring season underway with an estimated 13 member clubs competing in a split fall/spring calender and an adjunct amateur/pro-am competition dubbed the NISA Independent Cup.

March 21-30: FIFA men’s international fixture window

Another enormous slate of important national-team matches across the globe. In North America, this will feature matchdays 12, 13 and 14 of the Concacaf Octagonal – the home stretch of the continent’s race for Qatar. Most centrally for MLS clubs, players and audiences: USMNT visit Mexico at mighty Estadio Azteca, host Panama at a yet-to-be-named US venue and travel to face Costa Rica, while CanMNT play at Costa Rica, host Jamaica (location TBA) and visit Panama. When the last final whistle blows on March 30, the Ocho’s top three finishers will advance to the World Cup, while the fourth-place side faces an intercontinental playoff against the winner of Oceania’s qualifying tournament.

March 22-23: 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup begins

The United States’ oldest ongoing national soccer competition will finally return, a welcome sight after both the 2020 and 2021 tournaments were lost to COVID-19. This first round marks the earliest start in the Open Cup’s modern era (considered to begin in 1995), and will feature teams from the “Open Division” like 2021 U.S. Adult Soccer Association National Amateur Cup champs Landsdowne Yonkers FC of New York. Under the format changes approved in 2019 but only now being put into effect, most MLS clubs will enter in the third round, an effort to foster more of the David-vs.-Goliath meetings with lower-division sides that so often produce the “Cupsets” fans of all walks enjoy. The Open Cup dates back to 1914 and is one of the oldest soccer competitions in the world; Atlanta United remain defending champions. The tourney winner will earn a six-figure financial prize, a berth in Concacaf Champions League and have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy.

March 31: 72nd FIFA Congress meeting

Doha, Qatar

This grand conclave of the leaders of world soccer’s governing body usually features a full slate of funding and policy deliberations, of which the latest and largest is the concept of a dramatic overhaul of the sport’s calendar built around a controversial shift to a biennial World Cup format. And this year’s Congress is being scheduled in conjunction with…

April 1: Final draw, 2022 FIFA World Cup

Doha, Qatar

One of the biggest signposts in the final countdown to the world’s favorite sporting event, this is where the 32 World Cup teams learn their group-stage assignments and host venues for the tournament. Typically a lavish, star-studded affair featuring a litany of retired star players helping with the lottery-like process of drawing and allocating balls from various pots, the 2022 version takes place in Qatar’s capital and largest city, on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Thanks to pandemic delays, there’s a quirk this year: Two of the 32 finalists will not yet be known, as the intercontinental playoffs don’t take place until June.

April 2: USL League One season begins

The third-tier pro league kicks off its 2022 campaign with 11 member teams, each playing a 30-game regular season. New arrivals are Central Valley Fuego FC, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and the Charlotte Independence. The top six finishers will take part in the playoffs in the fall, with the championship final set for the weekend of Nov. 4-6.

Apr. 5-7 and 12-14: Concacaf Champions League semifinals

CCL’s final four face off in two-legged, home-and-away ties.

April dates TBA: Canadian Premier League begins

Canada’s pro league will kick off its fourth season this spring, with member clubs Atletico Ottawa, Cavalry FC (Calgary), FC Edmonton, Forge FC (Hamilton), HFX Wanderers (Halifax), Pacific FC (Langford, BC), Valour FC (Winnipeg) and York United. Pacific FC, led by former Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps defender – and highly-rated recent MLS head coaching candidate – Pa-Modou Kah, are defending champions.

Apr. 26-28 and May 3-5: Concacaf Champions League final