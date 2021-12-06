2022 MLS Match Ball unveiled

Major League Soccer and adidas on Monday unveiled the Official Match Ball for the league’s 2022 season and announced that the ball will debut at MLS Cup 2021 between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC on Saturday, Dec. 11 in Portland (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).
Incorporating the national flowers of the United States (rose) and Canada (bunchberry) as well as colors representing the other homelands of MLS players, the new Official Match Ball is a symbol of the league’s extraordinary diversity. The ball’s design reflects the 860 players of MLS hailing from 79 different countries and highlights the sense of unity and belonging within soccer communities around the globe.
The Official Match Ball is available for purchase at adidas.com, as well as Soccer.com and in select Dick’s Sporting Goods locations.
While the design of the Official Match Ball for 2022 celebrates unity, the ball’s technical elements remain consistent with recent editions. Continuing as the most sustainable ball to date, it is constructed from 100 percent water-based materials and print colors.