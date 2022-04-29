Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Week 9 of MLS Fantasy consists of 13 games with loads of fantasy potential. There are several home teams with dream matchups, setting the stage for some high scores in Week 9. Let’s get dialed in on the top plays and values to help your team make some moves on the leaderboards.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 9 preview podcast.

Goalkeepers

Pedro Gallese is in a good bounceback spot after being torched for three goals in Orlando City SC's Week 8 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Up next is a sputtering Charlotte FC attack that has just two goals in five road games, setting Gallese and the Lions up to right the ship at Exploria Stadium.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. CLT
$9.1
2. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. MIN
$7.0
3. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. SJ
$7.2
4. Gabriel Slonina
CHI
vs. RBNY
$9.0
5. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. DC
$6.4
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brad Knighton
NE
vs. MIA
$4.9
2. Sebastian Breza
MTL
vs. ATL
$4.8
3. Roman Celentano
CIN
at TOR
$4.0

Defenders

Brandon Bye has a goal and an assist over his last two appearances, racking up 18 fantasy points in the process. He’s been extremely active going forward, registering six shots (two on goal), 17 crosses, and seven chances created in those two outings. He’s well-positioned to keep the momentum going for the New England Revolution at home against an Inter Miami CF side that's won four straight across all competitions.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. MIA
$8.7
2. Walker Zimmerman
NSH
vs. PHI
$8.5
3. Joao Moutinho
ORL
vs. CLT
$9.6
4. Alex Callens
NYC
vs. SJ
$8.5
5. Robin Jansson
ORL
vs. CLT
$8.6
6. Lalas Abubakar
COL
vs. POR
$9.2
7. Mamadou Fall
LAFC
vs. MIN
$7.3
8. Rafael Czichos
CHI
vs. RBNY
$9.3
9. Ryan Hollingshead
LAFC
vs. MIN
$6.8
10. Kai Wagner
PHI
at NSH
$10.7
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Rodrigo Schlegel
ORL
vs. CLT
$5.9
2. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. LA
$5.7
3. Robert Voloder
SKC
vs. DAL
$4.8

Midfielders

Carles Gil has eclipsed the $13 million mark, continuing to supply serviceable fantasy points on a consistent basis. Despite the lofty price tag, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP makes for an ideal building block and he’ll be a popular captain choice playing at home against a potentially vulnerable Inter Miami side.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. MIA
$13.1
2. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. PHI
$11.3
3. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at HOU
$11.1
4. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. SJ
$8.9
5. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. ATL
$10.7
6. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. DC
$11.0
7. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. CIN
$10.1
8. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. RBNY
$9.3
9. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. DAL
$7.7
10. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at LAFC
$10.1
11. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
at CHI
$11.0
12. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. LA
$9.1
13. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. CIN
$10.0
14. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. CLT
$9.6
15. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at NYC
$8.3
16. Yimmi Chara
POR
at COL
$10.6
17. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at TOR
$10.4
18. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. MIN
$7.1
19. Facundo Torres
ORL
at CLT
$9.5
20. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at NSH
$9.4
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Sebastian Lletget
NE
vs. MIA
$6.6
2. Kellyn Acosta
LAFC
vs. MIN
$6.3
3. Kosi Thompson
TOR
vs. CIN
$5.3

Forwards

Valentin Castellanos stayed hot with a goal and an assist in New York City FC's 5-4 barnburner win over Toronto FC. He tees off against a San Jose Earthquakes squad that has conceded a league-high 20 goals through Week 8, so there’s little hesitation to go back to the well with Taty.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. SJ
$9.6
2. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. MIN
$10.3
3. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. CIN
$9.3
4. Adam Buksa
NE
vs. MIA
$8.7
5. Thiago Andrade
NYC
vs. SJ
$7.4
6. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. MIN
$8.2
7. Chicharito
LA
at RSL
$10.0
8. Alexandre Pato
ORL
vs. CLT
$8.6
9. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. SJ
$7.6
10. Ercan Kara
ORL
vs. CLT
$8.5
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Miguel Berry
CLB
vs. DC
$5.4
2. Gyasi Zardes
COL
vs. RSL
$5.5
3. Michael Barrios
COL
vs. RSL
$6.1
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. MIA
$13.1
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. SJ
$9.6
3. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. MIN
$10.3

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Week 8 winner Robert Floyd, who rode nine double-digit point hauls en route to 128 points to see Decke Gas top the weekly leaderboard. Coach Floyd takes home a $150 MLS store gift card for scoring the most points in Week 8.

MLS Week 8 MOTW

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Week 9 prize!

Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings
