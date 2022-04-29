2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 9 Positional Rankings

Week 9 of MLS Fantasy consists of 13 games with loads of fantasy potential. There are several home teams with dream matchups, setting the stage for some high scores in Week 9. Let’s get dialed in on the top plays and values to help your team make some moves on the leaderboards.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 9 preview podcast.
Goalkeepers
Pedro Gallese is in a good bounceback spot after being torched for three goals in Orlando City SC's Week 8 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Up next is a sputtering Charlotte FC attack that has just two goals in five road games, setting Gallese and the Lions up to right the ship at Exploria Stadium.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.1
|
2. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.0
|
3. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.2
|
4. Gabriel Slonina
|
CHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.0
|
5. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. DC
|
$6.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brad Knighton
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$4.9
|
2. Sebastian Breza
|
MTL
|
vs. ATL
|
$4.8
|
3. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
at TOR
|
$4.0
Defenders
Brandon Bye has a goal and an assist over his last two appearances, racking up 18 fantasy points in the process. He’s been extremely active going forward, registering six shots (two on goal), 17 crosses, and seven chances created in those two outings. He’s well-positioned to keep the momentum going for the New England Revolution at home against an Inter Miami CF side that's won four straight across all competitions.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.7
|
2. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. PHI
|
$8.5
|
3. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.6
|
4. Alex Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.5
|
5. Robin Jansson
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.6
|
6. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
vs. POR
|
$9.2
|
7. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.3
|
8. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.3
|
9. Ryan Hollingshead
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.8
|
10. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at NSH
|
$10.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Rodrigo Schlegel
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.9
|
2. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. LA
|
$5.7
|
3. Robert Voloder
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$4.8
Midfielders
Carles Gil has eclipsed the $13 million mark, continuing to supply serviceable fantasy points on a consistent basis. Despite the lofty price tag, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP makes for an ideal building block and he’ll be a popular captain choice playing at home against a potentially vulnerable Inter Miami side.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$13.1
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. PHI
|
$11.3
|
3. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at HOU
|
$11.1
|
4. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.9
|
5. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. ATL
|
$10.7
|
6. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. DC
|
$11.0
|
7. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN
|
$10.1
|
8. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. RBNY
|
$9.3
|
9. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. DAL
|
$7.7
|
10. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at LAFC
|
$10.1
|
11. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
at CHI
|
$11.0
|
12. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. LA
|
$9.1
|
13. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN
|
$10.0
|
14. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.6
|
15. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
at NYC
|
$8.3
|
16. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
at COL
|
$10.6
|
17. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at TOR
|
$10.4
|
18. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.1
|
19. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
at CLT
|
$9.5
|
20. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at NSH
|
$9.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Sebastian Lletget
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$6.6
|
2. Kellyn Acosta
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$6.3
|
3. Kosi Thompson
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN
|
$5.3
Forwards
Valentin Castellanos stayed hot with a goal and an assist in New York City FC's 5-4 barnburner win over Toronto FC. He tees off against a San Jose Earthquakes squad that has conceded a league-high 20 goals through Week 8, so there’s little hesitation to go back to the well with Taty.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.6
|
2. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.3
|
3. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.3
|
4. Adam Buksa
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.7
|
5. Thiago Andrade
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.4
|
6. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$8.2
|
7. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at RSL
|
$10.0
|
8. Alexandre Pato
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.6
|
9. Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.6
|
10. Ercan Kara
|
ORL
|
vs. CLT
|
$8.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Miguel Berry
|
CLB
|
vs. DC
|
$5.4
|
2. Gyasi Zardes
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.5
|
3. Michael Barrios
|
COL
|
vs. RSL
|
$6.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. MIA
|
$13.1
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. SJ
|
$9.6
|
3. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.3
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Week 8 winner Robert Floyd, who rode nine double-digit point hauls en route to 128 points to see Decke Gas top the weekly leaderboard. Coach Floyd takes home a $150 MLS store gift card for scoring the most points in Week 8.