2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 3 Positional Rankings

MLS Fantasy rolls on with a juicy 14-match schedule to make up Week 3. With injuries and suspensions starting to mount up, it’s important to confirm starting lineups before locking your players in to maximize fantasy point potential.
Let’s jump right in and take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.
Goalkeepers
Pedro Gallese is off to a flying start with Orlando City SC, recording two clean sheets to start the season. Up next on Saturday is an FC Cincinnati side that has sputtered on the attacking end with zero goals to show for after their first two games (7:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada).
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.0
|
2. Bill Hamid
|
DC
|
vs. CHI
|
$8.0
|
3. Brad Guzan
|
ATL
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.4
|
4. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.9
|
5. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Earl Edwards Jr.
|
NE
|
vs. RSL
|
$5.1
|
2. Maarten Paes
|
DAL
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.0
|
3. Alec Kann
|
CIN
|
at ORL
|
$4.8
Defenders
Kai Wagner is level with Lucas Zelarayan for most crosses (22) through the first two weeks, and he notched his first assist of 2022 in last week’s win over CF Montréal. He stands over the majority of the Philadelphia Union’s corner kicks, giving his fantasy appeal a big boost with the ability to pile up points on both ends of the field.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. SJ
|
$8.2
|
2. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs.CHI
|
$8.7
|
3. Antonio Carlos
|
ORL
|
vs. CIN
|
$7.5
|
4. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.0
|
5. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
vs. RSL
|
$7.9
|
6. Steven Moreira
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.0
|
7. Brad Smith
|
DC
|
vs. CHI
|
$7.0
|
8. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.7
|
9. Mamadou Fall
|
LAFC
|
at MIA
|
$7.0
|
10. Maxime Chanot
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL
|
$7.5
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Marco Farfan
|
DAL
|
vs. NSH
|
$5.1
|
2. Nathan Harriel
|
PHI
|
vs. SJ
|
$4.6
|
3. Zac McGraw
|
POR
|
vs. ATX
|
$4.6
Midfielders
Zelarayan has topped 15 points in consecutive outings to lead all players with 31 points through the first two weeks of the MLS Fantasy season. While fantasy wiz Carles Gil has an intriguing matchup at home against Real Salt Lake, there’s a chance the New England Revolution roll out a rotated starting lineup with a vital midweek Concacaf Champions League match in Mexico looming.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.0
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. RSL
|
$11.5
|
3. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIN
|
$10.0
|
4. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. ATX
|
$10.0
|
5. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at POR
|
$10.0
|
6. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at DC
|
$9.4
|
7. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL
|
$9.5
|
8. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at DAL
|
$9.8
|
9. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. CIN
|
$9.3
|
10. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at RBNY
|
$8.9
|
11. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. SJ
|
$7.8
|
12. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. LA
|
$8.9
|
13. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
at COL
|
$9.3
|
14. Frankie Amaya
|
RBNY
|
vs MIN
|
$7.0
|
15. Jack Price
|
COL
|
vs. SKC
|
$8.6
|
16. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. NSH
|
$9.2
|
17. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
at CLB
|
$8.9
|
18. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at ORL
|
$8.7
|
19. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
at MIA
|
$8.0
|
20. Omir Fernandez
|
RBNY
|
vs. MIN
|
$7.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Tyler Wolff
|
ATL
|
vs. CLT
|
$4.7
|
2. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
at NE
|
$6.7
|
3. Matheus Rossetto
|
ATL
|
vs. CLT
|
$5.0
Forwards
Josef Martinez delivered two assists in Atlanta’s home-opening win over Sporting KC, and now he’ll look to open his goal-scoring account at home against expansion side Charlotte FC on Sunday (4:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). Also high on the radar and looking for his first goal of 2022 is Gonzalo Higuain, who somewhat surprisingly leads MLS with 11 chances created after the first two weeks.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.6
|
2. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. LAFC
|
$9.4
|
3. Michael Estrada
|
DC
|
vs. CHI
|
$9.2
|
4. Miguel Berry
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.8
|
5. Patryk Klimala
|
RBNY
|
vs MIN
|
$9.3
|
6. Mikael Uhre
|
PHI
|
vs SJ
|
$8.5
|
7. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs RSL
|
$9.3
|
8. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at MIA
|
$8.6
|
9. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. NSH
|
$8.3
|
10. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at SEA
|
$9.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jaroslaw Niezgoda
|
POR
|
vs. ATX
|
$6.4
|
2. Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
vs. MTL
|
$6.1
|
3. Fredy Montero
|
SEA
|
vs. LA
|
$5.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.0
|
2. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. CLT
|
$9.6
|
3. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. LAFC
|
$9.4
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Special shoutout to Chris Bailey, manager of Ben's Knights for winning MLS Fantasy Week 2 with a total score of 122 points. Chris had a world-class midfield selection with Lucas Zelarayan, Derrick Etienne Jr., Lewis Morgan and Sebastian Driussi. The four of them combined for 75 points with Druissi bringing in a return of 34 points on his own as he was Chris' selected captain. As the weekly winner, Chris will be rewarded a $150 MLS Store gift card.
