2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 3 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

MLS Fantasy rolls on with a juicy 14-match schedule to make up Week 3. With injuries and suspensions starting to mount up, it’s important to confirm starting lineups before locking your players in to maximize fantasy point potential.

Let’s jump right in and take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 3 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Pedro Gallese is off to a flying start with Orlando City SC, recording two clean sheets to start the season. Up next on Saturday is an FC Cincinnati side that has sputtered on the attacking end with zero goals to show for after their first two games (7:30 pm ET | MLS Live on ESPN+, DAZN in Canada).

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. CIN
$8.0
2. Bill Hamid
DC
vs. CHI
$8.0
3. Brad Guzan
ATL
vs. CLT
$6.4
4. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. SJ
$7.9
5. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. MTL
$7.6
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Earl Edwards Jr.
NE
vs. RSL
$5.1
2. Maarten Paes
DAL
vs. NSH
$5.0
3. Alec Kann
CIN
at ORL
$4.8

Defenders

Kai Wagner is level with Lucas Zelarayan for most crosses (22) through the first two weeks, and he notched his first assist of 2022 in last week’s win over CF Montréal. He stands over the majority of the Philadelphia Union’s corner kicks, giving his fantasy appeal a big boost with the ability to pile up points on both ends of the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. SJ
$8.2
2. Julian Gressel
DC
vs.CHI
$8.7
3. Antonio Carlos
ORL
vs. CIN
$7.5
4. Brooks Lennon
ATL
vs. CLT
$6.0
5. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. RSL
$7.9
6. Steven Moreira
CLB
vs. TOR
$7.0
7. Brad Smith
DC
vs. CHI
$7.0
8. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. SJ
$7.7
9. Mamadou Fall
LAFC
at MIA
$7.0
10. Maxime Chanot
NYC
vs. MTL
$7.5
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Marco Farfan
DAL
vs. NSH
$5.1
2. Nathan Harriel
PHI
vs. SJ
$4.6
3. Zac McGraw
POR
vs. ATX
$4.6

Midfielders

Zelarayan has topped 15 points in consecutive outings to lead all players with 31 points through the first two weeks of the MLS Fantasy season. While fantasy wiz Carles Gil has an intriguing matchup at home against Real Salt Lake, there’s a chance the New England Revolution roll out a rotated starting lineup with a vital midweek Concacaf Champions League match in Mexico looming.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. TOR
$10.0
2. Carles Gil
NE
vs. RSL
$11.5
3. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. MIN
$10.0
4. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. ATX
$10.0
5. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at POR
$10.0
6. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at DC
$9.4
7. Maxi Moralez
NYC
vs. MTL
$9.5
8. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at DAL
$9.8
9. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. CIN
$9.3
10. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at RBNY
$8.9
11. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. SJ
$7.8
12. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. LA
$8.9
13. Johnny Russell
SKC
at COL
$9.3
14. Frankie Amaya
RBNY
vs MIN
$7.0
15. Jack Price
COL
vs. SKC
$8.6
16. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. NSH
$9.2
17. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
at CLB
$8.9
18. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at ORL
$8.7
19. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
at MIA
$8.0
20. Omir Fernandez
RBNY
vs. MIN
$7.0
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Tyler Wolff
ATL
vs. CLT
$4.7
2. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
at NE
$6.7
3. Matheus Rossetto
ATL
vs. CLT
$5.0

Forwards

Josef Martinez delivered two assists in Atlanta’s home-opening win over Sporting KC, and now he’ll look to open his goal-scoring account at home against expansion side Charlotte FC on Sunday (4:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes). Also high on the radar and looking for his first goal of 2022 is Gonzalo Higuain, who somewhat surprisingly leads MLS with 11 chances created after the first two weeks.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. CLT
$9.6
2. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. LAFC
$9.4
3. Michael Estrada
DC
vs. CHI
$9.2
4. Miguel Berry
CLB
vs. TOR
$7.8
5. Patryk Klimala
RBNY
vs MIN
$9.3
6. Mikael Uhre
PHI
vs SJ
$8.5
7. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs RSL
$9.3
8. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at MIA
$8.6
9. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. NSH
$8.3
10. Chicharito
LA
at SEA
$9.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jaroslaw Niezgoda
POR
vs. ATX
$6.4
2. Talles Magno
NYC
vs. MTL
$6.1
3. Fredy Montero
SEA
vs. LA
$5.9
Captains
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
vs. TOR
$10.0
2. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. CLT
$9.6
3. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. LAFC
$9.4

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Special shoutout to Chris Bailey, manager of Ben's Knights for winning MLS Fantasy Week 2 with a total score of 122 points. Chris had a world-class midfield selection with Lucas Zelarayan, Derrick Etienne Jr., Lewis Morgan and Sebastian Driussi. The four of them combined for 75 points with Druissi bringing in a return of 34 points on his own as he was Chris' selected captain. As the weekly winner, Chris will be rewarded a $150 MLS Store gift card.

MOTW MLS Fantasy

