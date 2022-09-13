Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Fantasy - Riqui Puig 2

The last big double-game week of the MLS Fantasy season is upon us, with 18 teams playing twice in Round 27.

This all makes for a pivotal round that could see big movement across the leaderboards. With multiple matches starting early on Tuesday, be sure to monitor starting lineups to give your team the best shot to maximize minutes.

Let’s dive right in and hit on the top plays and values at each position.

Teams NOT on a DGW: CIN, CLT, DAL, NSH, NYC, PHI, POR, RBNY, SEA, TOR

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 27 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crepeau has kept a clean sheet in each of his last three home appearances, and he’s in a good spot to turn up with another double-digit fantasy performance in Round 27.

LAFC face a tough test on the road vs. Minnesota on Tuesday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), before wrapping the round up with a favorable home matchup against the Houston Dynamo.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$8.8
2. Brad Stuver
ATX
vs. RSL, vs. NSH
$8.1
3. Pedro Gallese
ORL
vs. ATL, vs. TOR
$6.8
4. Djordje Petrovic
NE
at HOU, vs. MTL
$10.9
5. Thomas Hasal
VAN
vs. LA, vs. SEA
$7.9
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. John Pulskamp
SKC
vs. DC, vs. MIN
$5.6
2. Nick Marsman
MIA
vs. CLB, at DC
$6.1
3. JT Marcinkowski
SJ
at COL, vs. DAL
$5.8

Defenders

Brooks Lennon was influential in Atlanta’s 4-2 win over Toronto FC last round, racking up nine points through an assist, a penalty earned, and multiple bonus points for his effort across the board.

With Atlanta United desperate for points to stay alive in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs race, look for Lennon to continue to make an impact on the stat sheet.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brooks Lennon
ATL
at ORL, vs. PHI
$10.8
2. DeJuan Jones
NE
at HOU, vs. MTL
$10.4
3. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
at MIA, vs. POR
$10.0
4. Jesus Murillo
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$8.9
5. Lalas Abubakar
COL
vs. SJ, at LA
$9.9
6. Julian Gressel
VAN
vs. LA, vs. SEA
$7.2
7. Andrew Brody
RSL
at ATX, vs. CIN
$10.7
8. Brandon Bye
NE
at HOU, vs. MTL
$10.0
9. Juan Jose Purata
ATL
at ORL, vs. PHI
$9.9
10. Rafael Czichos
CHI
at MTL, vs. CLT
$10.7
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Ben Sweat
SKC
vs. DC, vs. MIN
$5.2
2. Andrew Gutman
ATL
at ORL, vs. PHI
$5.9
3. Lucas Esteves
COL
vs. SJ, at LA
$5.8

Midfielders

Riqui Puig has scored or assisted in all four appearances since entering the LA Galaxy starting lineup, averaging nine fantasy points per game over that span.

The Galaxy are on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble, leaving little doubt the Barcelona product will continue to play a big part as LA go in search of a postseason berth. He has seemingly taken over PK-taking duties after Chicharito’s struggles at the spot, giving his fantasy value an added boost.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
at VAN, vs. COL
$10.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
at HOU, vs. MTL
$12.9
3. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at MIA, vs. POR
$11.6
4. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. RSL, vs. NSH
$13.4
5. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
at MTL, vs. CLT
$11.1
6. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
vs. CHI, at NE
$9.3
7. Ryan Gauld
VAN
vs. LA, vs. SEA
$10.1
8. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. LAFC, at SKC
$13.9
9. Thiago Almada
ATL
at ORL, vs. PHI
$11.3
10. Erik Thommy
SKC
vs. DC, vs. MIN
$9.3
11. Diego Fagundez
ATX
vs. RSL, vs. NSH
$10.3
12. Facundo Torres
ORL
vs. ATL, vs. TOR
$11.1
13. Felipe Gutierrez
COL
vs. SJ, at LA
$8.8
14. Alejandro Pozuelo
MIA
vs. CLB, at DC
$11.9
15. Chris Mueller
CHI
at MTL, vs. CLT
$9.3
16. Cristian Espinoza
SJ
at COL, vs. DAL
$11.1
17. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$10.0
18. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
vs. ATL, vs. TOR
$7.8
19. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
at ATX, vs. CIN
$9.0
20. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
at COL, vs. DAL
$8.9
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Johnny Russell
SKC
vs. DC, vs. MIN
$7.5
2. Jonathan Lewis
COL
vs. SJ, at LA
$6.2
3. Felipe Hernandez
SKC
vs. DC, vs. MIN
$4.6

Forwards

Cristian Arango has scored a goal in four consecutive games, emerging as arguably the most attractive option from LAFC’s star-studded attack.

He’s tied for fifth in MLS with 16 goals, and given his current form, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Arango make a late-season run at the Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$12.1
2. Diego Rubio
COL
vs. SJ, at LA
$11.7
3. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
at MIA, vs. POR
$11.0
4. Carlos Vela
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$9.2
5. Chicharito
LA
at VAN, vs. COL
$10.3
6. Gustavo Bou
NE
at HOU, vs. MTL
$10.0
7. Romell Quioto
MTL
vs. CHI, at NE
$10.9
8. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. CLB, at DC
$9.7
9. Christian Benteke
DC
at SKC, vs. MIA
$8.5
10. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
at ATX, vs. CIN
$9.7
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luiz Araujo
ATL
at ORL, vs. PHI
$7.4
2. Gareth Bale
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$6.5
3. Jhon Duran
CHI
at MTL, vs. CLT
$4.6
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Riqui Puig
LA
at VAN, vs. COL
$10.2
2. Carles Gil
NE
at HOU, vs. MTL
$12.9
3. Cristian Arango
LAFC
at MIN, vs. HOU
$12.1

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Alan Bach for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Their team “Binturongs FC” racked up 146 points, led by 34 from captain Luciano Acosta. Coach Bach scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 26 prize.

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 27 prize!

22mls_fantasy_motw_week_30_720
Fantasy Soccer Advice

More News
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings
More News
