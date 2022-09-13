2022 MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings

The last big double-game week of the MLS Fantasy season is upon us, with 18 teams playing twice in Round 27.
This all makes for a pivotal round that could see big movement across the leaderboards. With multiple matches starting early on Tuesday, be sure to monitor starting lineups to give your team the best shot to maximize minutes.
Let’s dive right in and hit on the top plays and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: CIN, CLT, DAL, NSH, NYC, PHI, POR, RBNY, SEA, TOR
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 27 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Maxime Crepeau has kept a clean sheet in each of his last three home appearances, and he’s in a good spot to turn up with another double-digit fantasy performance in Round 27.
LAFC face a tough test on the road vs. Minnesota on Tuesday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), before wrapping the round up with a favorable home matchup against the Houston Dynamo.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$8.8
|
2. Brad Stuver
|
ATX
|
vs. RSL, vs. NSH
|
$8.1
|
3. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL, vs. TOR
|
$6.8
|
4. Djordje Petrovic
|
NE
|
at HOU, vs. MTL
|
$10.9
|
5. Thomas Hasal
|
VAN
|
vs. LA, vs. SEA
|
$7.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. John Pulskamp
|
SKC
|
vs. DC, vs. MIN
|
$5.6
|
2. Nick Marsman
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB, at DC
|
$6.1
|
3. JT Marcinkowski
|
SJ
|
at COL, vs. DAL
|
$5.8
Defenders
Brooks Lennon was influential in Atlanta’s 4-2 win over Toronto FC last round, racking up nine points through an assist, a penalty earned, and multiple bonus points for his effort across the board.
With Atlanta United desperate for points to stay alive in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs race, look for Lennon to continue to make an impact on the stat sheet.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brooks Lennon
|
ATL
|
at ORL, vs. PHI
|
$10.8
|
2. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
at HOU, vs. MTL
|
$10.4
|
3. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
at MIA, vs. POR
|
$10.0
|
4. Jesus Murillo
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$8.9
|
5. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
vs. SJ, at LA
|
$9.9
|
6. Julian Gressel
|
VAN
|
vs. LA, vs. SEA
|
$7.2
|
7. Andrew Brody
|
RSL
|
at ATX, vs. CIN
|
$10.7
|
8. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
at HOU, vs. MTL
|
$10.0
|
9. Juan Jose Purata
|
ATL
|
at ORL, vs. PHI
|
$9.9
|
10. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
at MTL, vs. CLT
|
$10.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Ben Sweat
|
SKC
|
vs. DC, vs. MIN
|
$5.2
|
2. Andrew Gutman
|
ATL
|
at ORL, vs. PHI
|
$5.9
|
3. Lucas Esteves
|
COL
|
vs. SJ, at LA
|
$5.8
Midfielders
Riqui Puig has scored or assisted in all four appearances since entering the LA Galaxy starting lineup, averaging nine fantasy points per game over that span.
The Galaxy are on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble, leaving little doubt the Barcelona product will continue to play a big part as LA go in search of a postseason berth. He has seemingly taken over PK-taking duties after Chicharito’s struggles at the spot, giving his fantasy value an added boost.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Riqui Puig
|
LA
|
at VAN, vs. COL
|
$10.2
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at HOU, vs. MTL
|
$12.9
|
3. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at MIA, vs. POR
|
$11.6
|
4. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. RSL, vs. NSH
|
$13.4
|
5. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
at MTL, vs. CLT
|
$11.1
|
6. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
vs. CHI, at NE
|
$9.3
|
7. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
vs. LA, vs. SEA
|
$10.1
|
8. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. LAFC, at SKC
|
$13.9
|
9. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
at ORL, vs. PHI
|
$11.3
|
10. Erik Thommy
|
SKC
|
vs. DC, vs. MIN
|
$9.3
|
11. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
vs. RSL, vs. NSH
|
$10.3
|
12. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL, vs. TOR
|
$11.1
|
13. Felipe Gutierrez
|
COL
|
vs. SJ, at LA
|
$8.8
|
14. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB, at DC
|
$11.9
|
15. Chris Mueller
|
CHI
|
at MTL, vs. CLT
|
$9.3
|
16. Cristian Espinoza
|
SJ
|
at COL, vs. DAL
|
$11.1
|
17. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$10.0
|
18. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
vs. ATL, vs. TOR
|
$7.8
|
19. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
at ATX, vs. CIN
|
$9.0
|
20. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
at COL, vs. DAL
|
$8.9
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Johnny Russell
|
SKC
|
vs. DC, vs. MIN
|
$7.5
|
2. Jonathan Lewis
|
COL
|
vs. SJ, at LA
|
$6.2
|
3. Felipe Hernandez
|
SKC
|
vs. DC, vs. MIN
|
$4.6
Forwards
Cristian Arango has scored a goal in four consecutive games, emerging as arguably the most attractive option from LAFC’s star-studded attack.
He’s tied for fifth in MLS with 16 goals, and given his current form, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Arango make a late-season run at the Golden Boot presented by Audi.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$12.1
|
2. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
vs. SJ, at LA
|
$11.7
|
3. Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
at MIA, vs. POR
|
$11.0
|
4. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$9.2
|
5. Chicharito
|
LA
|
at VAN, vs. COL
|
$10.3
|
6. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
at HOU, vs. MTL
|
$10.0
|
7. Romell Quioto
|
MTL
|
vs. CHI, at NE
|
$10.9
|
8. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. CLB, at DC
|
$9.7
|
9. Christian Benteke
|
DC
|
at SKC, vs. MIA
|
$8.5
|
10. Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
at ATX, vs. CIN
|
$9.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
at ORL, vs. PHI
|
$7.4
|
2. Gareth Bale
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$6.5
|
3. Jhon Duran
|
CHI
|
at MTL, vs. CLT
|
$4.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Riqui Puig
|
LA
|
at VAN, vs. COL
|
$10.2
|
2. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at HOU, vs. MTL
|
$12.9
|
3. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
at MIN, vs. HOU
|
$12.1
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Alan Bach for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Their team “Binturongs FC” racked up 146 points, led by 34 from captain Luciano Acosta. Coach Bach scored a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 26 prize.