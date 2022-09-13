2022 MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings

Midfielders

Riqui Puig has scored or assisted in all four appearances since entering the LA Galaxy starting lineup, averaging nine fantasy points per game over that span.

The Galaxy are on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs bubble, leaving little doubt the Barcelona product will continue to play a big part as LA go in search of a postseason berth. He has seemingly taken over PK-taking duties after Chicharito’s struggles at the spot, giving his fantasy value an added boost.