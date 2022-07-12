2022 MLS Fantasy Round 18 Positional Rankings

Heineken Rivalry Week is in full swing, and with 22 teams playing twice, a fantasy points bonanza could be in order.
A pivotal Round 18 of MLS Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday in Texas with Austin FC hosting Houston Dynamo FC (9 pm ET | UniMas, TUDN, Twitter). Round 18 also marks the final week of the Fantasy Champions League Qualifier #3, so let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the top plays and values at each position.
Teams NOT on a DGW: CLT, LAFC, MTL, NE, POR, RBNY
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 18 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Andre Blake has kept consecutive clean sheets after shutting out D.C. United in Round 17. He’s tied with Sean Johnson for the most clean sheets in MLS (8), and with Philadelphia Union firing on all cylinders, he’s a sound DGW GK with two games incoming.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. MIA, vs. NE
|
$10.1
|
2. William Yarbrough
|
COL
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$7.5
|
3. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. SEA, vs. LAFC
|
$6.8
|
4. Gabriel Slonina
|
CHI
|
vs. TOR, vs. SEA
|
$7.4
|
5. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. SJ, vs. COL
|
$8.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$6.6
|
2. Rocco Rios Novo
|
ATL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ORL
|
$5.7
|
3. Drake Callender
|
MIA
|
vs. PHI, vs. CLT
|
$6.2
Defenders
Kai Wagner shined bright in Round 17, notching a hat trick of assists and racking up 18 fantasy points in the process. He created five chances in the Union’s 7-0 thumping of D.C. United, and with two matches on the schedule, he’s once again locked in as an elite option in Round 18.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at MIA, vs. NE
|
$11.3
|
2. Lalas Abubakar
|
COL
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$10.3
|
3. Walker Zimmerman
|
NSH
|
vs. SEA, vs. LAFC
|
$7.1
|
4. Jack Elliott
|
PHI
|
at MIA, vs. NE
|
$10.4
|
5. Alan Franco
|
ATL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ORL
|
$9.0
|
6. Rafael Czichos
|
CHI
|
vs. TOR, vs. SEA
|
$9.0
|
7. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
at MIA, vs. NE
|
$9.8
|
8. Justen Glad
|
RSL
|
at ATL, vs. SKC
|
$10.9
|
9. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. SJ, at CLT
|
$10.3
|
10. Julian Gressel
|
DC
|
vs. CLB, at MIN
|
$8.6
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Kemar Lawrence
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$5.8
|
2. Jasper Loeffelsend
|
RSL
|
at ATL, vs. SKC
|
$5.7
|
3. DJ Taylor
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$5.8
Midfielders
Emanuel Reynoso has been putting up video game-esque numbers over the last several rounds, bagging five goals and adding two assists over the last five matches. He has arguably the most favorable schedule of all DGW midfielders and he’ll be a popular captain pick with a pair of juicy home matchups versus Sporting KC and D.C. United.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$11.8
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. SEA, vs. LAFC
|
$13.0
|
3. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. HOU, at DAL
|
$11.1
|
4. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at DC, vs. CIN
|
$10.1
|
5. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ORL
|
$10.1
|
6. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. TOR, vs. SEA
|
$10.5
|
7. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
at LA, vs. HOU
|
$11.5
|
8. Marcelino Moreno
|
ATL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ORL
|
$8.4
|
9. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
at NSH, at CHI
|
$10.9
|
10. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
at DAL, at RBNY
|
$10.0
|
11. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. NYC, vs. ATX
|
$10.4
|
12. Chris Mueller
|
CHI
|
vs. TOR, vs. SEA
|
$8.2
|
13. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at COL, at ATL
|
$11.4
|
14. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
at CHI, at MTL
|
$9.8
|
15. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
vs. HOU, at DAL
|
$8.3
|
16. Robin Lod
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$8.8
|
17. Randall Leal
|
NSH
|
vs. SEA, vs. LAFC
|
$8.9
|
18. Mark Delgado
|
LA
|
vs. SJ, at COL
|
$9.5
|
19. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at MIA, vs. NE
|
$9.9
|
20. Rayan Raveloson
|
LA
|
vs. SJ, at COL
|
$8.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bryan Acosta
|
COL
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$6.1
|
2. Ethan Finlay
|
ATX
|
vs. HOU, at DAL
|
$5.5
|
3. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$5.8
Forwards
After firing blanks in Round 17’s 3-0 loss to Austin FC, Josef Martinez is in a good bounce-back spot with attractive home matches against Real Salt Lake and Orlando City SC.
Prior to last week’s goose egg, Martinez scored a goal in three of his last four outings. With Luiz Araujo suspended for the first match of the DGW, we can expect Josef to be leaned on heavily for attacking firepower.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ORL
|
$10.0
|
2. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. NYC, vs. ATX
|
$9.6
|
3. Taxi Fountas
|
DC
|
vs. CLB, at MIN
|
$11.3
|
4. Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
at ATL, vs. SKC
|
$10.4
|
5. Brenner
|
CIN
|
vs. VAN, at CLB
|
$8.0
|
6. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. SJ, at COL
|
$8.0
|
7. Diego Rubio
|
COL
|
vs. ORL, vs. LA
|
$10.1
|
8. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
at MIA, vs. NE
|
$8.5
|
9. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. VAN, at CLB
|
$9.0
|
10. Talles Magno
|
NYC
|
at DAL, at RBNY
|
$10.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luis Amarilla
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$6.0
|
2. Dejan Joveljic
|
LA
|
vs. SJ, at COL
|
$6.4
|
3. Benji Kikanovic
|
SJ
|
at LA, vs. HOU
|
$4.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. SKC, vs. DC
|
$11.8
|
2. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. SEA, vs. LAFC
|
$13.0
|
3. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. RSL, vs. ORL
|
$10.0
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week, Bryon McElwee! The Yellow Soccer Team cashed in on 54 points from a Forward trio of Carlos Vela ©, Taty Castellanos and Julian Carranza. Coach McElwee pockets a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Week 17 prize.