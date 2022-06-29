Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 16 DGW Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

We’ve made it past the midway mark of the fantasy season, and Round 16 presents a golden opportunity to make some big gains in the standings. An eye-popping 18 teams are on a double-game week, opening up loads of potential to pile up fantasy points.

Let’s take a closer look at the top players at each position in this week’s DGW-heavy fantasy rankings.

Teams on a DGW: ATL, ATX, CIN, CHI, CLB, CLT, DAL, HOU, LA, LAFC, MIN, MTL, NYC, PHI, POR, RBNY, SEA, TOR

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 16 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

The LA Galaxy and Toronto FC are the only teams with two home games this double-game week, making Jonathan Bond an attractive option considering he’s the fourth-highest scoring DGW goalkeeper this season.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jonathan Bond
LA
vs. MIN, vs. MTL
$7.8
2. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$7.7
3. Steve Clark
HOU
at POR, vs. CLT
$9.0
4. Sean Johnson
NYC
at CIN, vs. ATL
$9.5
5. Maxime Crepeau
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$8.2
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Roman Celentano
CIN
vs. NYC, at NE
$5.1
2. Rocco Rios Novo
ATL
at RBNY, at NYC
$5.4
3. Quentin Westberg
TOR
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
$5.7

Defenders

Alexander Callens leads all defenders with 120 fantasy points; throw in a double-game week and he’s a borderline no-brainer with matchups at FC Cincinnati and home against Atlanta United.

The NYCFC center back continues to be an attacking threat on set pieces, which meshes well with his ability to collect bonus fantasy points on the defensive end.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alexander Callens
NYC
at CIN, vs. ATL
$11.7
2. Bill Tuiloma
POR
vs. HOU, at NSH
$9.8
3. Diego Palacios
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$9.4
4. Kai Wagner
PHI
at CHI, at CLB
$10.7
5. Julian Araujo
LA
vs. MIN, vs. MTL
$9.3
6. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$6.8
7. Jesus Murillo
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$9.5
8. Adam Lundkvist
HOU
at POR, vs. CLT
$8.0
9. Nouhou Tolo
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$6.5
10. Jonathan Mensah
CLB
at TOR, vs. PHI
$9.7
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Luca Petrasso
TOR
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
$4.2
2. Dario Zuparic
POR
vs. HOU, at NSH
$4.6
3. Josecarlos Van Rankin
POR
vs. HOU, at NSH
$5.7

Midfielders

Nicolas Lodeiro added another assist in last week’s 3-0 triumph over Sporting Kansas City. He’s averaging over eight points per game across the last three rounds.

With favorable matchups at home against CF Montréal and at Toronto, look for Lodeiro to continue to be the star of the show during Seattle’s DGW.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$10.6
2. Paul Arriola
DAL
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$11.1
3. Luciano Acosta
CIN
vs. NYC, at NE
$12.0
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
TOR
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
$11.1
5. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at LA, vs. RSL
$10.8
6. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at CLT, at COL
$11.0
7. Maxi Moralez
NYC
at CIN, vs. ATL
$10.0
8. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. PHI, at SJ
$10.6
9. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. ATL, at SKC
$11.1
10. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
at CHI, at CLB
$9.9
11. Sebastian Blanco
POR
vs. HOU, at NSH
$7.2
12. Diego Fagundez
ATX
at CLT, at COL
$9.2
13. Jonathan Osorio
TOR
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
$9.4
14. Thiago Almada
ATL
at RBNY, at NYC
$9.9
15. Cristian Roldan
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$9.1
16. Gaston Gimenez
CHI
vs. PHI, at SJ
$8.6
17. Yimmi Chara
POR
vs. HOU, at NSH
$9.3
18. Albert Rusnak
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$8.3
19. Jose Cifuentes
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$7.7
20. Chris Mueller
CHI
vs. PHI, at SJ
$7.4
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Memo Rodriguez
HOU
at POR, vs. CLT
$4.8
2. Franco Fragapane
MIN
at LA, vs. RSL
$4.8
3. Eryk Williamson
POR
vs. HOU, at NSH
$5.9

Forwards

Valentin "Taty" Castellanos comes with a warning this week, as he’s one yellow card away from being suspended. If we can avoid any whammies in NYCFC’s first match at FC Cincinnati, he comes with big upside as one of the most lethal attackers in MLS.

The NYCFC talisman scored from the spot last week, and if he gets two swings at the piñata, there’s a good shot he connects.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at CIN, vs. ATL
$9.9
2. Cristian Arango
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$8.5
3. Chicharito
LA
vs. MIN, vs. MTL
$8.2
4. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$9.6
5. Sebastian Ferreira
HOU
at POR, vs. CLT
$9.9
6. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$9.3
7. Jesus Jimenez
TOR
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
$8.2
8. Jordan Morris
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$8.6
9. Brian Rodriguez
LAFC
vs. DAL, at VAN
$8.5
10. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
vs. NYC, at NE
$9.1
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. MIN, vs. CLT
$5.5
2. Thor Ulfarsson
HOU
at POR, vs. CLT
$4.0
3. Will Bruin
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$4.2
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. MTL, at TOR
$10.6
2. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
at CIN, vs. ATL
$9.9
3. Paul Arriola
DAL
at LAFC, vs. MIA
$11.1

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to fantasy manager Oscar Natonek, who led JNFP'S 11 to the top of the Round 15 leaderboard! With the help of three Portland Timbers players who returned double-digit points, Alex earned a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for their efforts.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W15

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 16 prize!

Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey shows Abby Wambach how to fake an injury on Abby's Places

Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey shows Abby Wambach how to fake an injury on Abby's Places
Toronto FC sign veteran Italian defender Domenico Criscito 
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign veteran Italian defender Domenico Criscito 
MLS Cup next? Carlos Vela eyes “lasting memory” in new LAFC deal

MLS Cup next? Carlos Vela eyes “lasting memory” in new LAFC deal
MLS Next Cup quarterfinals: RBNY U-15s fall to Sacramento Republic 
MLS NEXT Cup

MLS Next Cup quarterfinals: RBNY U-15s fall to Sacramento Republic 
Paxten Aaronson powers United States to 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup

Paxten Aaronson powers United States to 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup
