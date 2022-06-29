2022 MLS Fantasy Round 16 DGW Positional Rankings

We’ve made it past the midway mark of the fantasy season, and Round 16 presents a golden opportunity to make some big gains in the standings. An eye-popping 18 teams are on a double-game week, opening up loads of potential to pile up fantasy points.
Let’s take a closer look at the top players at each position in this week’s DGW-heavy fantasy rankings.
Teams on a DGW: ATL, ATX, CIN, CHI, CLB, CLT, DAL, HOU, LA, LAFC, MIN, MTL, NYC, PHI, POR, RBNY, SEA, TOR
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 16 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
The LA Galaxy and Toronto FC are the only teams with two home games this double-game week, making Jonathan Bond an attractive option considering he’s the fourth-highest scoring DGW goalkeeper this season.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jonathan Bond
|
LA
|
vs. MIN, vs. MTL
|
$7.8
|
2. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$7.7
|
3. Steve Clark
|
HOU
|
at POR, vs. CLT
|
$9.0
|
4. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
at CIN, vs. ATL
|
$9.5
|
5. Maxime Crepeau
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$8.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Roman Celentano
|
CIN
|
vs. NYC, at NE
|
$5.1
|
2. Rocco Rios Novo
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at NYC
|
$5.4
|
3. Quentin Westberg
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
|
$5.7
Defenders
Alexander Callens leads all defenders with 120 fantasy points; throw in a double-game week and he’s a borderline no-brainer with matchups at FC Cincinnati and home against Atlanta United.
The NYCFC center back continues to be an attacking threat on set pieces, which meshes well with his ability to collect bonus fantasy points on the defensive end.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
at CIN, vs. ATL
|
$11.7
|
2. Bill Tuiloma
|
POR
|
vs. HOU, at NSH
|
$9.8
|
3. Diego Palacios
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$9.4
|
4. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
at CHI, at CLB
|
$10.7
|
5. Julian Araujo
|
LA
|
vs. MIN, vs. MTL
|
$9.3
|
6. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$6.8
|
7. Jesus Murillo
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$9.5
|
8. Adam Lundkvist
|
HOU
|
at POR, vs. CLT
|
$8.0
|
9. Nouhou Tolo
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$6.5
|
10. Jonathan Mensah
|
CLB
|
at TOR, vs. PHI
|
$9.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Luca Petrasso
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
|
$4.2
|
2. Dario Zuparic
|
POR
|
vs. HOU, at NSH
|
$4.6
|
3. Josecarlos Van Rankin
|
POR
|
vs. HOU, at NSH
|
$5.7
Midfielders
Nicolas Lodeiro added another assist in last week’s 3-0 triumph over Sporting Kansas City. He’s averaging over eight points per game across the last three rounds.
With favorable matchups at home against CF Montréal and at Toronto, look for Lodeiro to continue to be the star of the show during Seattle’s DGW.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$10.6
|
2. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$11.1
|
3. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
vs. NYC, at NE
|
$12.0
|
4. Alejandro Pozuelo
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
|
$11.1
|
5. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at LA, vs. RSL
|
$10.8
|
6. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at CLT, at COL
|
$11.0
|
7. Maxi Moralez
|
NYC
|
at CIN, vs. ATL
|
$10.0
|
8. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. PHI, at SJ
|
$10.6
|
9. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. ATL, at SKC
|
$11.1
|
10. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
at CHI, at CLB
|
$9.9
|
11. Sebastian Blanco
|
POR
|
vs. HOU, at NSH
|
$7.2
|
12. Diego Fagundez
|
ATX
|
at CLT, at COL
|
$9.2
|
13. Jonathan Osorio
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
|
$9.4
|
14. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
at RBNY, at NYC
|
$9.9
|
15. Cristian Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$9.1
|
16. Gaston Gimenez
|
CHI
|
vs. PHI, at SJ
|
$8.6
|
17. Yimmi Chara
|
POR
|
vs. HOU, at NSH
|
$9.3
|
18. Albert Rusnak
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$8.3
|
19. Jose Cifuentes
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$7.7
|
20. Chris Mueller
|
CHI
|
vs. PHI, at SJ
|
$7.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Memo Rodriguez
|
HOU
|
at POR, vs. CLT
|
$4.8
|
2. Franco Fragapane
|
MIN
|
at LA, vs. RSL
|
$4.8
|
3. Eryk Williamson
|
POR
|
vs. HOU, at NSH
|
$5.9
Forwards
Valentin "Taty" Castellanos comes with a warning this week, as he’s one yellow card away from being suspended. If we can avoid any whammies in NYCFC’s first match at FC Cincinnati, he comes with big upside as one of the most lethal attackers in MLS.
The NYCFC talisman scored from the spot last week, and if he gets two swings at the piñata, there’s a good shot he connects.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at CIN, vs. ATL
|
$9.9
|
2. Cristian Arango
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$8.5
|
3. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. MIN, vs. MTL
|
$8.2
|
4. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$9.6
|
5. Sebastian Ferreira
|
HOU
|
at POR, vs. CLT
|
$9.9
|
6. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$9.3
|
7. Jesus Jimenez
|
TOR
|
vs. CLB, vs. SEA
|
$8.2
|
8. Jordan Morris
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$8.6
|
9. Brian Rodriguez
|
LAFC
|
vs. DAL, at VAN
|
$8.5
|
10. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
vs. NYC, at NE
|
$9.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dejan Joveljic
|
LA
|
vs. MIN, vs. CLT
|
$5.5
|
2. Thor Ulfarsson
|
HOU
|
at POR, vs. CLT
|
$4.0
|
3. Will Bruin
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$4.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. MTL, at TOR
|
$10.6
|
2. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
at CIN, vs. ATL
|
$9.9
|
3. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
at LAFC, vs. MIA
|
$11.1
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to fantasy manager Oscar Natonek, who led JNFP'S 11 to the top of the Round 15 leaderboard! With the help of three Portland Timbers players who returned double-digit points, Alex earned a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for their efforts.