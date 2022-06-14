Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 14 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

After a brief international break hiatus, MLS Fantasy is back!

Round 14 brings a small dose of a double-game week, with four teams playing twice this round. Fantasy managers are once again faced with the decision to go all-in on DGW players, or go with the juicy single-game matchups. Mixing the best of both worlds might be the ticket, so let’s dive right in to look at the top plays and values at each position.

Teams on a DGW: NE, ORL, SEA, VAN

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders FC have conceded only two goals in their last five league games. With a pair of home matches in Round 14, Frei is in a prime position to add another clean sheet to his name, making him a strong option for fantasy managers.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Stefan Frei
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$6.7
2. Sean Johnson
NYC
vs. COL
$9.7
3. Joe Willis
NSH
vs. SKC
$8.1
4. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. TOR
$7.3
5. Eloy Room
CLB
vs. CLT
$6.7
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Cody Cropper
VAN
at SEA, at DAL
$4.4
2. Bobby Shuttleworth
ATL
vs. MIA
$5.6
3. Adam Grinwis*
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$5.0

*could play first match of DGW, with Pedro Gallese potentially returning for 6/18 match vs. Houston Dynamo FC.

Defenders

Brandon Bye averages 7.36 fantasy points per game, tops among all defenders that are eligible to play twice this round. The New England Revolution outside back flashed his attacking upside with a 15-point outburst in Week 12, dishing out three assists in the Revs' 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

With two opportunities to rack up both attacking and defensive points, look for Bye to turn up with a notable fantasy score in Week 14.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Brandon Bye
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$10.6
2. DeJuan Jones
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$8.4
3. Xavier Arreaga
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$8.1
4. Andrew Farrell
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$8.3
5. Joao Moutinho
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$9.8
6. Ruan
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$9.0
7. Robin Jansson
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$8.4
8. Ranko Veselinovic
VAN
at SEA, at DAL
$7.5
9. Alexander Callens
NYC
vs. COL
$11.0
10. Kai Wagner
PHI
vs. CIN
$11.1
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Alex Roldan
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$5.8
2. Jon Bell
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$4.8
3. Nouhou Tolo
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$5.9

Midfielders

Carles Gil leads all players with 114 total fantasy points, and with two games to pile up points in, he’s easily the first midfielder to click the “ADD PLAYER” button on.

Despite no goals or assists in Week 13, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP still managed to rack up 10 points through a combination of bonus points. He’ll be a popular captain pick given his consistent point hauls week in and week out.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$14.4
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$9.6
3. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$10.2
4. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at SEA, at DAL
$8.7
5. Facundo Torres
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$8.6
6. Dylan Borrero
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$7.5
7. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
vs. SKC
$11.0
8. Junior Urso
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$6.9
9. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. DC
$10.6
10. Paul Arriola
DAL
vs. VAN
$10.1
11. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. MIA
$9.9
12. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
vs. COL
$10.8
13. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. TOR
$10.6
14. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
at MTL
$11.5
15. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
at NE
$10.5
16. Luquinhas
RBNY
at MTL
$8.3
17. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. CIN
$10.7
18. Pablo Ruiz
RSL
vs. SJ
$10.3
19. Jamiro Monteiro
SJ
at RSL
$10.7
20. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at PHI
$12.8
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Obed Vargas
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$4.0
2. Sebastian Berhalter
VAN
at SEA, at DAL
$5.2
3. Ben Bender
CLT
at CLB
$5.7

Forwards

Raul Ruidiaz has scored a goal in three consecutive rounds, and he’s in a good spot to make it four straight with a pair of favorable home matches against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC.

With Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan scheduled to miss the first game of the DGW due to being away with the US men’s national team, look for Ruidiaz to continue to shoulder the goal scoring load in the Seattle attack.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$9.5
2. Gustavo Bou
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$8.8
3. Ercan Kara
ORL
at NE, vs. HOU
$8.0
4. Brian White
VAN
at SEA, at DAL
$6.5
5. Valentin Castellanos
NYC
vs. COL
$10.6
6. Deiber Caicedo
VAN
at SEA, at DAL
$6.2
7. Jesus Ferreira
DAL
vs. VAN
$9.9
8. Josef Martinez
ATL
vs. MIA
$9.3
9. Chicharito
LA
vs. POR
$8.4
10. Luiz Araujo
ATL
vs. MIA
$8.8
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Fredy Montero
SEA
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$5.6
2. Dejan Joveljic
LA
vs. POR
$5.0
3. Bobby Wood
RSL
vs. SJ
$5.8
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Carles Gil
NE
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
$14.4
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$9.6
3. Raul Ruidiaz
SEA
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
$9.5

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to fantasy manager Sean W, whose GOCAPSGO side posted a score of 110 to top the charts in Round 13! A healthy 28 points from San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse helped coach Sean score a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the round.

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W13

