2022 MLS Fantasy Round 14 Positional Rankings

After a brief international break hiatus, MLS Fantasy is back!
Round 14 brings a small dose of a double-game week, with four teams playing twice this round. Fantasy managers are once again faced with the decision to go all-in on DGW players, or go with the juicy single-game matchups. Mixing the best of both worlds might be the ticket, so let’s dive right in to look at the top plays and values at each position.
Teams on a DGW: NE, ORL, SEA, VAN
Goalkeepers
Stefan Frei and Seattle Sounders FC have conceded only two goals in their last five league games. With a pair of home matches in Round 14, Frei is in a prime position to add another clean sheet to his name, making him a strong option for fantasy managers.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Stefan Frei
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$6.7
|
2. Sean Johnson
|
NYC
|
vs. COL
|
$9.7
|
3. Joe Willis
|
NSH
|
vs. SKC
|
$8.1
|
4. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. TOR
|
$7.3
|
5. Eloy Room
|
CLB
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.7
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Cody Cropper
|
VAN
|
at SEA, at DAL
|
$4.4
|
2. Bobby Shuttleworth
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA
|
$5.6
|
3. Adam Grinwis*
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$5.0
*could play first match of DGW, with Pedro Gallese potentially returning for 6/18 match vs. Houston Dynamo FC.
Defenders
Brandon Bye averages 7.36 fantasy points per game, tops among all defenders that are eligible to play twice this round. The New England Revolution outside back flashed his attacking upside with a 15-point outburst in Week 12, dishing out three assists in the Revs' 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati.
With two opportunities to rack up both attacking and defensive points, look for Bye to turn up with a notable fantasy score in Week 14.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Brandon Bye
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$10.6
|
2. DeJuan Jones
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$8.4
|
3. Xavier Arreaga
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$8.1
|
4. Andrew Farrell
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$8.3
|
5. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$9.8
|
6. Ruan
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$9.0
|
7. Robin Jansson
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$8.4
|
8. Ranko Veselinovic
|
VAN
|
at SEA, at DAL
|
$7.5
|
9. Alexander Callens
|
NYC
|
vs. COL
|
$11.0
|
10. Kai Wagner
|
PHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$11.1
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Alex Roldan
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$5.8
|
2. Jon Bell
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$4.8
|
3. Nouhou Tolo
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$5.9
Midfielders
Carles Gil leads all players with 114 total fantasy points, and with two games to pile up points in, he’s easily the first midfielder to click the “ADD PLAYER” button on.
Despite no goals or assists in Week 13, the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP still managed to rack up 10 points through a combination of bonus points. He’ll be a popular captain pick given his consistent point hauls week in and week out.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$14.4
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$9.6
|
3. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$10.2
|
4. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at SEA, at DAL
|
$8.7
|
5. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$8.6
|
6. Dylan Borrero
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$7.5
|
7. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
vs. SKC
|
$11.0
|
8. Junior Urso
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$6.9
|
9. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. DC
|
$10.6
|
10. Paul Arriola
|
DAL
|
vs. VAN
|
$10.1
|
11. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.9
|
12. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
vs. COL
|
$10.8
|
13. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.6
|
14. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
at MTL
|
$11.5
|
15. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
at NE
|
$10.5
|
16. Luquinhas
|
RBNY
|
at MTL
|
$8.3
|
17. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. CIN
|
$10.7
|
18. Pablo Ruiz
|
RSL
|
vs. SJ
|
$10.3
|
19. Jamiro Monteiro
|
SJ
|
at RSL
|
$10.7
|
20. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at PHI
|
$12.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Obed Vargas
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$4.0
|
2. Sebastian Berhalter
|
VAN
|
at SEA, at DAL
|
$5.2
|
3. Ben Bender
|
CLT
|
at CLB
|
$5.7
Forwards
Raul Ruidiaz has scored a goal in three consecutive rounds, and he’s in a good spot to make it four straight with a pair of favorable home matches against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC.
With Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan scheduled to miss the first game of the DGW due to being away with the US men’s national team, look for Ruidiaz to continue to shoulder the goal scoring load in the Seattle attack.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$9.5
|
2. Gustavo Bou
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$8.8
|
3. Ercan Kara
|
ORL
|
at NE, vs. HOU
|
$8.0
|
4. Brian White
|
VAN
|
at SEA, at DAL
|
$6.5
|
5. Valentin Castellanos
|
NYC
|
vs. COL
|
$10.6
|
6. Deiber Caicedo
|
VAN
|
at SEA, at DAL
|
$6.2
|
7. Jesus Ferreira
|
DAL
|
vs. VAN
|
$9.9
|
8. Josef Martinez
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA
|
$9.3
|
9. Chicharito
|
LA
|
vs. POR
|
$8.4
|
10. Luiz Araujo
|
ATL
|
vs. MIA
|
$8.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Fredy Montero
|
SEA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$5.6
|
2. Dejan Joveljic
|
LA
|
vs. POR
|
$5.0
|
3. Bobby Wood
|
RSL
|
vs. SJ
|
$5.8
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
vs. ORL, vs. MIN
|
$14.4
|
2. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$9.6
|
3. Raul Ruidiaz
|
SEA
|
vs. VAN, vs. LAFC
|
$9.5
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to fantasy manager Sean W, whose GOCAPSGO side posted a score of 110 to top the charts in Round 13! A healthy 28 points from San Jose Earthquakes striker Jeremy Ebobisse helped coach Sean score a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the round.