Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar leads MLS to victory in Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Hany Mukhtar sent the MLS All-Stars to victory over the Liga MX All-Stars in the MLS Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G at Allianz Field on Wednesday, as the Nashville SC star hit a dramatic walk-off in the Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs that delivered a 3-2 victory.

MLS also won the Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G and Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice to take an early 2-0 lead in the matchup that was decided by players competing in five different competitions. After Liga MX responded with victories in the Cross and Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G and the Passing Challenge presented by BOUNTY, Mukhtar delivered the decisive blow with his successful shot at the crossbar as both sides frantically pressed for the winner. The event also came down to the Crossbar Challenge in 2019 and 2021.