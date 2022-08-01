2022 MLS All-Star jersey

Major League Soccer on Monday unveiled the jersey for the 2022 MLS All-Stars when they meet the best of Liga MX in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
All-Star Jersey
This year’s All-star game kit is a celebration of the host state of Minnesota. A dark grey base serves as the canvas and is accompanied by color shift iridescent trims and branding that celebrate the northern light. A raised silicon execution of the state of Minnesota on the jock tag a "MN 22" wing on the back neck are both executed in zenith blue. An elegant Henley collar rounds out the kit.
The All-Star jerseys are available for purchase now at MLSstore.com and adidas.com and will be available at select retail stores in the Twin Cities area in the coming weeks and in-stadium on matchday.
All-Star Game
The 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target takes place on August 10 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. The match features MLS versus Liga MX and will be broadcast in the U.S. on FS1 and Univision, in Canada on TSN and TVA Sports. Learn more