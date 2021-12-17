2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft results: Nashville SC pick Josh Bauer in Stage 1

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Just one player was selected in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft on Friday, as Nashville SC picked defender Josh Bauer.

The 23-year-old was with Atlanta United in 2021, though did not make his MLS debut. Instead Bauer, a center back, made 27 appearances in the USL Championship with Atlanta United 2 last season.

Bauer originally joined MLS via the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The University of New Hampshire product was selected No. 31 overall (second round) by Atlanta.

Clubs must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer to, all players selected in Stage 1 and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club's roster. Should a player reject the offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.

Stage 2 is Thursday, Dec. 23 at 1 pm ET. If a player is selected, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days. If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.

Here is a full list of players available for selection.

Nashville SC

